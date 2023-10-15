Accused attorney Oscar Selgado apologizes to the media and public

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023

On trial in the Supreme Court for abetment to commit murder, attorney Oscar Selgado treated the media with hostility last week Tuesday, October 3, when he was approached to give an interview after the court had been adjourned. He said that the media should respect his privacy.

But when the case resumed yesterday, Wednesday, October 11, all of that changed. He greeted the media cordially and he apologized for his behaviour last week. Selgado asked for forgiveness, not only from the media but also from the public at large. He said he used the wrong words, and that it was because he was apprehensive about being in an unfamiliar position, he being the defendant instead of the defence attorney.

He was asked how was it that he was allowed to carry on his law practice when he has a charge of abetment to commit murder hanging over his head, and his explanation was that a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, and that if he is prevented from working, how is he going to eat.

Selgado said that he is being accused of an unfounded allegation, and that he will speak with the media in more detail whenever the trial is finished.

When asked about the allegations that Marilyn Barnes made to the General Legal Council, he said as that as far as he knows the matter is no longer before the General Legal Council.

Selgado, in answer to the question of whether he had considered defending himself, said he never thought of that, and that it would not have been a good idea to be his own counsel in a matter like this. He said that when a person is on trial, he needs to have peace of mind and clarity.

The premise for the voire dire is because prosecution witness Giovanni Ramirez had refused to testify because he said that he fears for his life, and it’s to determine whether his statement that was recorded by former police inspector Wilfredo Ferrufino should be admitted as evidence. Ferrufino testified that he made electronic recordings of the statement. But the recordings are missing and Police Commissioner Chester Williams admitted that they were compromised and an investigation has been launched to find out who is responsible.