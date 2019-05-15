Alleged robber shot dead on Albert Street

The gunman and his accomplice were fleeing after they had allegedly robbed a store on Albert Street

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13, 2019– An alleged robber was shot and killed on Albert Street, Belize City, at about 9:30 yesterday morning, Mothers’ Day, and his accomplice was arrested. He has been identified as Shemar Nunez, 23, an unemployed resident of the Pickstock Street Hutment who was a member of the notorious George Street gang in Belize City.

Police said that the proceeds from the robbery were recovered from the robber’s accomplice, who is a minor, who has been detained pending arraignment for charges of aggravated robbery and possession of stolen goods.

The details of exactly where the robbery occurred, and the person involved in shooting the escaping robber, were not disclosed, since there are fears of retaliation from the ruthless George Street Gang. At the time of the incident, a church service was being conducted at the Wesley Cathedral and there was confusion among the church attendees.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, said that a Colt pistol, which was loaded, was in the hand of the robber who was shot. His accomplice tried to escape, but was quickly captured on South Street, just a short distance away.

Reliable information to us is that the two bandits went to a store on Albert Street, not far from Wesley Church, held up the storeowner at gunpoint and demanded money.

Fearing for his life, the storeowner handed over an undisclosed amount of money and as the robbers were escaping with the loot, officers who were on patrol on Albert Street were alerted.

ASP Alejandro Cowo, police’s Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that a citizen (identity withheld by police) chased after the escaping robbers, and when the robber with the gun turned around and pointed the gun at him, the citizen, who was armed, fired a shot at the robber and struck him in the head.

The robber fell off his bicycle and died on the sidewalk with his gun in his hand.

Cowo said that the citizen was justified in shooting because the robber pointed a gun at him. He said that the file on the case has been compiled and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for her directives, but initial investigations indicate that the citizen was justified in shooting the robber.

Police said that in December 2017, Nunez was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer after an investigation led to him and another man who tried to gain entry into the home of a 78-year-old man in Ladyville, on Old Well Road, by pretending to be police officers.

The imposter policemen, wearing police uniforms, told the elderly man to open the door because they had a warrant to search his house. When the intended victim told the would-be robbers that he would contact the higher-ups in the Ladyville police station because he did nothing wrong to warrant a search of his house, the fake policemen made a hasty getaway.

Nunez and his accomplice were arrested and taken to court for the offense and were offered bail of $1,000.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that they have taken steps to stop any retaliation that may arise out of the shooting death of Nunez.