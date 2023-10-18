Anglican Church in Belize ordains Reverend Dr. Rose Marie Modera

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 13, 2023

The Anglican Church recently celebrated the ordination of Reverend Dr. Rose Marie Modera. The ceremony took place on October 4 at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist in Belize City, and among those in attendance was Minister of Religious Affairs, Hon. Henry Charles Usher.

In a press release issued on October 6, the government stated, “… The ordination of Reverend Modera represents a noteworthy contribution to the religious tapestry of our nation.”

Reverend Modera, who grew up in Georgeville in the Cayo District, attended St. Barnabas Anglican School in Central Farm and received her confirmation by age 12.

After furthering her education, she returned to serve at Saint Barnabas, subsequently dedicating 27 years of her life teaching across Belize within the Anglican Diocese. During that time she served as school principal in the South of Belize, performed administrative duties for secondary and tertiary levels, and was Local Manager for St. Ann’s Anglican School.

She holds an Associate and Licentiate degree in Primary Education from the College of Preceptors in England, a Master’s degree in Secondary Education from the University of North Florida, U.S.A, a Doctorate degree in Higher Education Leadership from Nova South Eastern University, U.S.A, and most recently, a Master of Arts in Theology (Distinction).

Particularly close to her heart is her dedication to the sick and the elderly in her community, wherein she offers communion and prayers.

When we asked her what this milestone meant to her, she remarked, “It brings a great sense of peace and purpose in my life. With faith, I have confidence in my relationship with God.”

She added that her inspiration came from the love to serve others, especially in these challenging times. “Through the years I have learned that people love to deal with others they can trust and respect. Therefore, I take my integrity as an invaluable characteristic that confers self-satisfaction, self-respect, trust, and admiration,” she explained.

As she enters this new chapter in her career and spiritual walk, she sent us her favorite quote by American essayist, Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” This reflects her enduring belief in innovation and setting new standards.

Bishop Philip Wright, the lead bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Belize, expressed to us the church’s enthusiasm regarding Reverend Modera’s ordination. “I think it’s very encouraging to see what she will begin to achieve as she works with people and tries to be present for them and minister to them. With someone like her onboard, there is great hope for the work of the church to continue to grow and make a difference in people’s lives.” he noted.

He further emphasized the significance of Reverend Modera being the 5th female Anglican priest in Belize. “It’s significant, of course, not just because she’s a female, but with her wealth of experience and knowledge, she will bring that with her into the ministry, and we are always in need of people with that experience in the classroom which she can now bring to the pulpit,” he said.