Angry boyfriend knocks down girlfriend and her relatives

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 29, 2018– Several persons are recovering from various injuries after they, and a relative of theirs, were knocked down by that relative’s “angry boyfriend” in a black SUV at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27. Fortunately, all the victims are alive, and the angry boyfriend, Darrell Usher, 32, is in police custody.

According to police, when they arrived on Cemetery Road in Belmopan, they saw Jessica Sagastume, 37; Jorge Peña, 14; Blanca Choc, 37; Javier Choc, 18; and Kadejah Habet, 11, on the ground, and they were told that Usher, Sagastume’s boyfriend, had driven into them.

Earlier, when Sagastume and her children had arrived at home, Usher, who does not live with them, was in the house in a rage, breaking things. Blanca Choc, Sagastume’s cousin, was also with Sagastume, but then went to her house, which is next door.

After a dispute with Usher, Sagastume left with her children. As she was walking towards Choc’s house, Usher reportedly got in his car and attempted to knock down anyone he could. PlusTV interviewed an eyewitness who said she saw him trying to hit the kids from inside the yard.

Usher reportedly reversed the car and chased after Sagastume, Choc, and anyone else he could find. According to reports, he was out of control, yelling to the eyewitness that he would kill her after she tried to intervene. He also reportedly said that he would kill Sagastume and the other victims.

Usher did not stop until he caught his targets. Peña, Javier Choc, and Sagastume were the only ones seriously injured, and they are currently in the Western Regional Hospital, where they had to undergo surgery.

Usher has apparently been violent towards Sagastume in the past. The eyewitness told PlusTV that although Usher does not live with Sagastume, he comes to her house whenever he wants and frequently beats her.

Around 5 p.m. today, we were informed that Usher was charged for 5 counts of attempted murder, 5 counts of use of deadly means of harm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of grievous harm, 2 counts of harm, and 1 count of wounding. He was arraigned before the court and was remanded until February 15, 2019.