Anke Doehm, 56, seeking court’s permission to consult doctor in US

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Sept. 14, 2018– American national, Anke Doehm, 56, who has been indicted on a charge of cruelty to a child in connection with the death of her 13-year-old adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon, which occurred in July 2017 in San Pedro, was in court yesterday, Thursday, in connection with a variation to her bail that she is seeking.

Doehm wants to have a consultation with a doctor in the United States and wants the court to give her permission to leave the country.

While applying for and receiving variation to a bail condition is a standard procedure for foreigners who are charged with serious crimes in this jurisdiction, it turned out to be anything but routine for Doehm. That is because the person who signed the surety on behalf of Doehm decided to withdraw his bail when he learned that Doehm wanted to travel to the U.S.

So this morning, for a brief period, Doehm was in police custody until her attorney, Ellis Arnold, S.C., made a suitable arrangement with the court for her release.

The bail variation hearing that Doehm is seeking has not yet been carried out by the court.

Crown Counsel Jacqueline Willoughby told reporters, “The application before the court was a variation of bail and I came prepared to argue that matter and I was informed by the recognizance, that he was prepared to remove his recognizance from the petitioner. I had to raise this matter with the court. His affidavit does not form a part of my bundle, and so when it was brought to my attention, I brought it to the attention of the court, which had to make a ruling on it. And that ruling has been made and she now has to find somebody else to perfect a bail for her until the twenty-eighth, then we resume arguments for the issues of the variation.”

Attorney Richard “Dickie” Bradley held brief for his colleague, Arnold, who is Doehm’s attorney.