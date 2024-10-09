Belize assumes Chair of OAS Permanent Council

27.8 C
Another fatal motorcycle RTA

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Christian Baiza, deceased

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK DISTRICT, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024

A man on a motorcycle was killed in a road traffic accident while riding on the Philip Goldson Highway last night, Sunday, October 6.

Sometime after 8:00 p.m., authorities witnessed two damaged vehicles, a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer, on the highway outside San Jose Village in the Orange Walk District.

Official police reports indicate that Christian Baeza was riding his motorcycle in the direction of Orange Walk Town when he was struck from behind by Gustavo Cardenas who was driving the Ford Explorer. Baeza suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told media members that Cardenas is detained while the police complete their investigation.

