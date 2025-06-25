Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 23, 2025

Lizzy Suntecun, 13, a Guatemalan national attending school in Belize, was found alive after disappearing during lunch break on Monday, June 16, from her San Jose Succotz RC School, and now another young girl from the village has been reported missing.

On Sunday, June 22, Aurora Gonzalez, 14, a Succotz Village resident, was nowhere to be found when her stepmother went to check on her in her room around 9:00 a.m. Searches conducted in the village to find her were also unsuccessful.

Authorities are now trying to locate Gonzalez, who is described as fair-skinned, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing around 105 pounds. A minor male from Benque Viejo Town was reportedly detained for questioning about Gonzalez’s disappearance.

The village is on high alert, as the search continues for the second minor girl who has been reported missing in the village this month. Just a week ago, Suntecun had run away during lunchtime and entered a white pickup truck. She was found alive a few days later in the Orange Walk District.

According to reports published in our previous edition of Amandala, Suntecun was retrieved from her captors and was in the care of the Department of Human Services. As of press time today, she is reportedly still at the Department of Human Services, as the police investigation continues. It is expected that after the police conclude their investigation she will be released to her mother, who resides in Melchor, Guatemala.

The search continues for 14-year-old Aurora Gonzalez.