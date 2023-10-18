Another M4 Carbine goes missing

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 16, 2023

Over the weekend, another M4 Carbine rifle was taken from an outpost of the Belize Defence Force (BDF), making it the second such firearm to have been reported missing within a timeframe of two months.

On Monday, October 16, reports surfaced that the high-powered rifle was missing from the Xunantunich Observation Post in the Cayo District. Later that day, those reports were confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Leal, Chief of Staff for the Belize Defence Force, to members of the local media.

According to Lt. Col. Leal, on Sunday, October 15, a Non-Commissioned Officer or a Lance Corporal departed from his post on duty during the early morning of that day and went to a nearby residence belonging to a friend, leaving the weapon behind. When the Lance Corporal returned a few hours later to the exact location where he initially left the rifle, the officer discovered that it had disappeared, and was unable to relocate it. A search was conducted in the area surrounding the observation post.

Lt. Col. Leal said that an investigation has been launched to find out what transpired and to locate the weapon, and he noted that the outpost is a confined area and soldiers must ask permission to leave the area.

“That area is a confined area, and [they] should’ve asked permission before leaving,” said Lt. Col. Leal. “These guys are confined and a proper investigation is being launched, and we are now trying to find out what transpired and how we can locate this weapon,” he continued.

Two months ago, in August, a similar rifle was taken from BDF Camp Belizario in the Cayo District. However, that rifle was taken from a holding area that had been secured with a padlock that required a key, but was later found in an abandoned lot in Belize City, several days later.

Lt. Col. Leal noted that the rifle was loaded, but was unable to confirm how much ammunition was inside at the time of its disappearance.