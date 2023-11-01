Another Toledo village signs consent agreement with U.S. Capital

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 30, 2023

Earlier this month, four of seven villages (3 Mayan and one primarily comprising Mestizo residents) in the Toledo District signed consent agreements with the oil company, U.S. Capital Energy Belize Ltd, for the company to conduct seismic testing for oil in their villages. The three villages that were left to sign are the Mayan villages of Sunday Wood, Conejo and Santa Ana. However, progress was made with Sunday Wood and they signed a consent agreement on Friday, October 27, during a small ceremony at Pelican Beach Resort in Dangriga that saw the presence of both the village alcalde and the chairman as well as government officials, including the Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Cordel Hyde, and the Minister for Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos-Garcia, and country representative of U.S. Capital, Alistair King.

Back in 2014, when over 100 Maya leaders and residents from some of the 41 Maya villages in the Toledo District protested on the road to a drill site near Sunday Wood, some of the residents and leaders of that village expressed support for the work of U.S. Capital. They shared that the company was already making investments in the village, including a library with computers, and repairs to their bridge and health post.

Once Conejo and Santa Ana sign consent agreements, U.S. Capital can then proceed to conduct seismic testing. The other four villages all signed consent agreements with the company on the weekend of October 8. They include Boom Creek and the Maya villages of San Felipe, Crique Sarco and Midway.