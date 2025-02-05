Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 3, 2025

The lifeless body of a Hispanic male toddler was found floating in the sea near the Hangar area, a popular hangout spot off Princess Margaret Drive near the municipal airport in Belize City on Monday, February 3.

An official police report mentioned that after 1:00 p.m., they were notified of a drowning at the Hangar seawall area. When they arrived, they found the motionless body of 6-year-old Gabriel Pablo Orellano, an autistic student at Stella Maris School, near the seawall and covered with a towel.

During lunchtime, Orellano reportedly ran away from school and was spotted by the Hangar area two hours later, where he undressed himself and went into the water. He was next seen floating in the water near the seawall by a passerby who pulled his lifeless body out of the water and informed police.

Initial investigation revealed that his body displayed no signs of injury, and was sent to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital morgue, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The deceased child’s identity was confirmed at the scene by his grandmother, 55-year-old Minelia Orellano, a domestic worker of M&M Street, Belize City, and later to authorities by his father, Vidal Orellano.