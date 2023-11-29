Baby poisoned in Shipyard

by Charles Gladden

SHIPYARD, Orange Walk District, Mon. Nov. 27, 2023

The life of a toddler from the Shipyard community in the Orange Walk District was cut short after he accidentally ingested poison while in the care of a relative on Friday, November 24.

Initial reports suggest that sometime before 1:00 p.m. that Friday, the infant’s 16-year-old sister was babysitting the now-deceased infant, identified as 1-year-old David Schmidt, and during that time, Schmidt was given a bottle which, it is believed, was contaminated with a poisonous liquid; however, the liquid in the bottle resembled water, so it did not raise any concerns.

According to police reports, when the sister realized that the liquid substance was poison, it was too late, as the infant had already begun to vomit as a result of consuming the unknown substance.

The child was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told members of the local media that there is an ongoing investigation into baby Schmidt’s death.

He also indicated that a file is being compiled to be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which will determine whether any charges will be levied against the parents of the deceased child.