Kolbe inmates graduate from rehab programs

By William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 21, 2025

Belizean parents buying school supplies for their children, who will be returning to school next month, will find that their dollar stretches a little bit further during the weekends of July 31st and August 15th, thanks to the issuance of a Cabinet directive last Thursday, July 17, for these two weekends to be free of the General Sales Tax (GST) to facilitate back-to-school shopping.

“This means that no GST will be charged on school supplies, such as textbooks, stationery, ready-made uniforms and uniform fabric, purchased on Thursday, July 31st to Saturday, August 2nd, and also from Friday, August 15th to Sunday, August 17th,” stated a GoB release.

The directive is in line with a pledge in the PUP Plan Belize 2.0 to reduce the cost of living for Belizeans, and is a follow-up to last year’s GST-free weekends when the Government waived the GST for Christmas shopping last December.