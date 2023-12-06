Bakers call for bread price rise?

by Marco Lopez

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 4, 2023

A group of bakers have taken matters into their own hands after allegedly having multiple requests to address hardships within the industry go unanswered by the Government of Belize. Today, the seemingly ad hoc collective, claiming to represent “all bakeries”, declared an increase in the price of 16 oz sliced bread from $2.25 to $2.50 come Monday, December 18.

This evening, we confirmed with at least one bakery that they were not involved with the issuance of the release by the group. The managers of two other bakeries had already stepped out for the day.

The release lists six reasons why the price change is needed urgently. It claims that the requests for a price increase were made to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise on June 15, September 7, and October 4 of this year, resulting in “no reply or concrete answer.”

The expenses of bakeries have “significantly increased” in recent years and continue to skyrocket, they further noted. The prices of all the raw ingredients needed to bake the 16-oz loaf have increased, according to the release. Along with this, the price of packaging material procured from Mexico also “continues to surge, due to the strong peso against our Belize dollar.”

The high cost of butane gas for baking and diesel for delivery have also eaten away at the bottom line of bakeries – which the release said “depend on these deliveries to make a profit.”

Besides the cost of production, the release noted that the added expenses to retain employees, given the mandated increase in the minimum wage, and recent increases in Social Security contributions, also take a toll on profits.

The release states, “We have been managing these challenges and absorbing these rising costs for years now, and it is only fair for the price of the 16 oz. pack bread to be adjusted to reflect the reality of our current situation. The present wholesale price for a 16 oz. pack bread has remained unchanged for the past 15 years ($1.50), and a price adjustment is urgently needed.”

While the “Collective Bakers’” release stated that they “regret any inconvenience this necessary price adjustment may cause,” this tactic is likely aimed at getting the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise and putting conversations with the baking industry stakeholders back to the forefront.

We note, and bakeries are well aware, that 16 oz. sliced bread is a price-controlled item that can only be increased by the government. We understand that Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Jose Mai, is in conversations with his team and is being consulted on this matter.

The date of December 18, set for the declared increase by the press release, gives the parties ample time to once again meet at the table for discussion.

In a Cabinet Brief from June of this year, GoB noted that despite the rising cost of wheat and the overall increase in the cost of production, “the price of a 16-ounce bread will continue to be controlled” – denying the requested increase made by bakers at the time.

Bakeries continue to complain that they are operating at a loss. We will continue to follow.