Bandits vs Pirates to clash in PLB Closing Season finals

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 6, 2019– Both semifinal series in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Closing Season were decided in regulation time on Saturday night; and it will be San Pedro Pirates FC with the home field advantage in the championship series against Bandits Sport, the Opening Season champions, who are already assured a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The outcome at Isidoro Beaton Stadium on Saturday night between Bandits Sport and Verdes FC was a 0-0 stalemate, after Bandits had prevailed 4-3 in game 1 the previous week. So the Bandits are on to the PLB finals, a familiar spot, after an up and down season that saw them clinch a playoff spot in the penultimate week of a hotly contested regular season.

Meanwhile, out an the Ambergris Stadium, following a 1-0 San Pedro win over BDF FC at the MCC the previous week, it was a surprising blow-out, as home standing San Pedro Pirates FC clinched a spot in the finals with a 6-1 shelling of BDF FC. It was the highest losing score the army has sustained for as long as we can remember in PLB action, and in a decisive semifinal playoff at that. San Pedro’s Argentinian midfielder/striker, Facundo Garnier exploded for 4 goals (19’, 61’, 68’ & 71’) along with a goal each from Jesse Smith (34’), and a penalty conversion from Honduran midfielder, Anderson Cordoba (74’ PK); while BDF’s only goal came from the penalty spot by Camilo Sanchez (51’ PK). BDF was again without the services of top midfielder Raymond Ramos, away with the National Beach Soccer Team, and young midfield/striker Latrell Middleton, red-carded in the previous game at the MCC.

The stage is now set for the home-and-away championship finals, with the Pirates having the “home court” advantage as the team that finished at the top of the standings in regular season.

Championship finals 1st leg schedule:

Saturday, May 11

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium