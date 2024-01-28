25.6 C
Barber freed second time of murder charge

By Deshan Swasey

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 23, 2024

For the second time in less than 3 years, Anthony Reyes, 25, has been freed of a charge of murder of the same victim—Emerson Anderson.

After being out on bail of $25,000, Reyes appeared today before Justice Candace Nanton in court, where Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith, who represented the Crown, entered a nolle prosequi, indicating that the Crown would not proceed to trial. As a result, Justice Nanton told Reyes that he was free to go, and he walked out of the courtroom.

Anderson, 44, was shot and killed on March 28, 2018. He was with a group of friends on Ebony Street when a lone gunman appeared and opened fire. Only Anderson was hit.

On April 2, 2018, Reyes, a barber of Ebony Street, was arraigned on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting. Then on January 30, 2020, a nolle prosequi was entered, freeing Reyes of the murder charge. In 2021, however, he was rearrested and charged with murder.

According to a report, the reason for the second nolle prosequi was the discovery of video footage which revealed that the police had charged the wrong person.

Reyes was represented by attorney Leeroy Banner.

