BBA and Ministry of Transport discuss 2024 upgrade standards

Photo: Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Transport

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Wed. Oct. 25, 2023

On October 24, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, held a crucial meeting in Belmopan with Belize Bus Association (BBA) members, to address the impending bus upgrade deadlines set for December 2023.

Representatives from key bus operators, including the Belize Bus Owners Cooperative (BBOC), Westline, James Bus Company, and the Belmopan Busito Association, were in attendance.

Unanimously, they indicated their acceptance of the Ministry’s phased upgrade plan—with a requirement that 50% of the buses be upgraded by the end of 2023 and that there be full compliance by December 2024, as part of an effort to increase safety and enhance the commuting experience.

However, the pressing discussion point was the government’s financial assistance, especially with rising fuel prices, a recent hike in the minimum wage, and elevated Social Security rates.

The Department of Transport’s new requirements, among which are the inclusion of bucket seats and air conditioning in express buses, have, in the view of the bus operators, added to these challenges. Thomas Shaw, president of the Belize Bus Association, emphasized the need for government to play a role in this transformation. “With the state of the economy, the government has to do their part,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, bus operators had even suggested that they would need to raise bus fares in order to meet the upgrade requirements due to dwindling profits and the mounting cost of investments in parts as well as fuel.

Sergio Chuc, proprietor of Westline, told KREM reporters, “These investments will not pay back themselves. The average [per-]mile fare in Guatemala is 23 cents, and in Mexico at 25 cents. Our average bus fare is at 14 cents, and, taking into account that their fuel and diesel are cheaper, there must be an adjustment.”

Currently, fuel prices in the West are at $13.35 per gallon—about 3 dollars above a price that is considered feasible for any bus operator to make a profit. The operators had thus been clamoring for the government to provide them with a diesel subsidy if prices at the pump did not decrease; however, the ministry has not agreed to do so.

“If the government would really want to help the transport industry, then they would sell us the diesel at cost price, no taxes, just like what they do at the free zones. If the transport industry could get that, then definitely we could upgrade without the fares for the commuters going up,” Chuc added.

In response to these financial concerns, the Ministry of Transport vowed at the meeting on Tuesday to assist operators in their efforts to comply with the terms of their Road Service Permits (RSP) by helping them to get loans from their preferred banking institutions. The Ministry is also contemplating introducing graded bus classes, such as premier and economy, to further streamline services.

This meeting was particularly urgent due to a miscommunication earlier this month. An October 6 press release from the Department of Transport had mistakenly advanced the 100% upgrade deadline to December 2023.

“The deadline for operators to upgrade their buses is December 31st, 2023. By this date, all bus operators are required to have their buses in compliance with the standards,” the press release had stated.

It added, “Bus Operators are reminded that non-compliance with these standards by the specified deadline may result in penalties, including potential suspension or revocation of Road Service Permits by the Transport Board.”

Initially, the bus operators had bristled at the announcement. They had met to discuss their concerns and called for a meeting with Transport officials, who later indicated to them when that requested meeting was held that an error had been made. Shaw later explained, “The Minister did admit that he made an error there. It was 31st December 2024.”

This collaboration between the Belize Bus Association and the Ministry is part of a broader initiative to modernize Belize’s ground transport. Earlier this year, there were disputes about the new standards and the transparency of the Transport Board’s decisions. However, after several rounds of dialogue and negotiations, a middle ground was reached, leading to financial support from the National Bank of Belize for fleet upgrades and monitoring mechanisms to ensure the board’s transparency.

The Ministry has continued its dialogue with bus operators since then.

Following the recent meeting, Minister Ferguson expressed optimism: “It was a very good, interactive meeting, and we come to terms, and we are going to figure out what is the way forward for the betterment of the industry in Belize.”

The Belize Bus Association also reaffirmed its commitment to complying with the upgrade requirements by the set deadline.