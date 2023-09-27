BBQ quarrel turns deadly in Belmopan

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Sept. 25, 2023

The body of Elmer Canto, 42, of Belmopan, was found in a face-down position in a shallow creek in the San Martin area of Belmopan on Sunday afternoon, September 24, and it is being reported that his death resulted from an argument which occurred while he was socializing at a barbecue gathering.

According to reports, at approximately 1:04 p.m. that Sunday, Canto was attending a casual barbeque gathering with a group of friends on St. Matthew Street, in the same area, when he and a woman began to argue over a piece of meat.

The argument then intensified, and at that point, Manuel de Jesus Sandoval, 52, of St. Paul Street, San Martin area, who was passing by, witnessed the commotion and attempted to play the role of peacemaker, whereupon he and Canto began to fight. This then resulted in Canto hurling a rock in Sandoval’s direction; Sandoval then retaliated by pulling out an 8-inch blade with which he stabbed Canto once in the right side of his chest, fatally injuring him.

After the incident took place, those who were at the gathering dispersed from the area, and a passerby discovered Canto’s lifeless body, which was reportedly lying in a facedown position with his face in the water.

Police soon arrived at the scene and transported Canto’s body to the Western Regional Hospital Morgue, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. His body awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have recovered the suspected murder weapon with blood on it, which Sandoval had in his possession at the time he was detained.

Charges have yet to be brought against him.