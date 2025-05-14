Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

Concept Design 2 (Developed by Blue21)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 12, 2025

The Belize City Council has taken a significant step toward enhancing the city’s climate adaptation and waterfront connectivity with the launch of a technical mission to support the feasibility study for the proposed Belize City Floating Boardwalk Project.

Concept Design 1 (Developed by Blue21)

The mission, held from May 5 to 9, brought together international experts from Blue21—a Dutch firm globally recognized for its innovation in floating infrastructure—and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy (GCoM). These partners were welcomed by Mayor Bernard Wagner, Deputy Mayor Eluide Miller, and City Councillors at an initial session held at City Hall.

The project, supported by a grant of nearly €60,000 from the Dutch Government, is part of the Council’s broader strategy to build a more climate-adaptive and inclusive Belize City. The feasibility study, scheduled for completion by January 2026, will assess the technical, environmental, and financial viability of a sustainable, multifunctional boardwalk along the Southern Foreshore.

City Hall Meeting

According to Mayor Wagner, this initiative stems from the Meeting of Latin American and Caribbean Cities within the GCoM held in Panama City in October 2023, during Latin America and Caribbean Climate Week. As part of this conference, business mixers are organized for local government authorities, providing a platform for cities to connect with businesses, policymakers, and international organizations to exchange on climate solutions and explore partnership opportunities. It was at this event that Mayor Wagner and City Planner Ms. Carla Patnett connected with Blue21, initiating the collaborative dialogue that led to the current project.

The visiting delegation includes Mr. Rutger de Graaf, co-founder and civil engineer at Blue21; Mr. Rui Gomes, head of engineering at Blue21; Mrs. Mercedes Garcia Ibarrola, climate action financing expert with GCoM; and Mr. Alejandro Jiménez Hernández, a specialist in nature-based solutions, also with GCoM.

In addition to the municipal engagement, the team presented the concept at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño. They were joined by key officials, including Mrs. Nicole Solano, CEO of the Ministry of Tourism, and Mr. Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism at the Belize Tourism Board. Discussions focused on the alignment of the proposed project with national objectives in tourism development, infrastructure enhancement, and climate adaptation.

The preliminary concept design for the floating boardwalk considers multiple functional priorities: pedestrian connectivity, recreation and public activities, small-scale commerce and tourism, universal accessibility, and climate adaptation. If realized, the boardwalk would represent a multifunctional public space that blends innovation, sustainability, and community well-being.

City Hall Meeting

Throughout the week, the visiting experts and Belize City Council’s technical team also engaged with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (CCCCC), the Department of Local Government, and the Department of the Environment, among other stakeholders. These interactions aimed to ensure that the feasibility study incorporates a wide range of perspectives and technical insights.

Mayor Wagner emphasized the importance of such forward-looking initiatives, stating that, “We are committed to sustainable development that not only protects our city from the growing threats of climate change, but also unlocks new opportunities for economic and social transformation. This project represents a bold step in revitalizing our historic downtown and expanding Belize City’s tourism offering in a way that is both innovative and resilient.”

The Belize City Floating Boardwalk Project reflects the Council’s commitment as a signatory of the Global Covenant of Mayors to pursue resilient urban infrastructure and climate-aligned growth.