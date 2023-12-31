BDF appoints first female Lieutenant Colonel in Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 28, 2023

Dr. Lydia Guerra, a member of the Belize Defence Force (BDF), has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, making her the first female to ever hold this position in the history of the BDF.

This historic promotion not only marks a personal achievement for Dr. Guerra, who has served for a little over 18 years, but also signifies a major milestone in the advancement of women in the force, given it is a traditionally male-dominated field.

In an exclusive interview with Amandala, Dr. Guerra shared her feelings about this achievement. “I feel humbled by the occasion,” she told Amandala. “It’s a culmination of years of dedicated service to the BDF. I believe that it comes at an opportune time when women in the BDF are breaking barriers, fulfilling new roles, and taking on different responsibilities; and I do believe that it will continue the impetus to accept leadership roles and positions within the force for our women.”

Additionally, in her new role as the Force Medical Officer, Dr. Guerra is directly responsible for healthcare services provided to soldiers and their families. She oversees operations at the force hospital and preventative services across the force.

Her background including a Masters of Medicine in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases, as well as her background as a Military Medical Surgeon uniquely qualifies her for this position.

She also carries a role in HIV/AIDS prevention programs, and her involvement in shaping healthcare policies and practices at an international level has been widely recognized.

Dr. Guerra’s journey from Captain to Lieutenant Colonel has not gone without significant challenges.

“One of my greatest challenges has been in having to be away from my family for long periods, especially when I’ve had to travel to pursue my medical degree and my specialist career. There is also the challenge of having to work sometimes with limited resources, and having to be innovative and ensuring that we’re offering the optimal care to the people that we serve,” she explained.

Dr. Guerra credits her supportive family as instrumental in her journey, acknowledging the importance of a strong support system in balancing a demanding career and family life, as a devoted wife and mother of two.

When asked about her message to future generations of women in the BDF, Dr. Guerra advises, “Stand firm to your goals, and set your mind to what you want to achieve. Hold on to strong work ethics, good morals, and values. Those will always be the best foundation, and from there, you work your way up.”

Her commitment to continuous learning, with courses in Aeronautical Medicine and Fundamental Critical Care Support, reveals her continuous dedication to professional development as well as to the BDF.