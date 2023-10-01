BDF preps for possible UN mission in Haiti

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

As the United Nations (UN) deliberates on deploying a multinational force to Haiti amidst the ongoing turmoil, Belize is proactively preparing its defence force (Belize Defence Force (BDF)) for possible deployment.

The BDF has initiated preparatory measures, ensuring that its soldiers are ready for overseas deployment, both in training and resources; especially as a member of the UN, Belize is mandated to assist.

The rigorous preparation highlights Belize’s readiness to respond swiftly should the UN approve the multinational mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

In a recent interview with Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Leal, Chief of Staff of the BDF, he mentioned the likelihood of deploying a platoon-size composite of 28 soldiers from the Second Infantry Battalion, who have already been briefed on this potential assignment.

He also noted the importance of being adequately prepared for the distinct challenges that such deployment might entail, even receiving outside assistance if needed.

“The Belize Defence Force accepts assistance from other countries because, when they deploy in non-conventional warfare, the BDF is not fully up to par with what is happening outside, in terms of logistics, and the technological part of it. We do ask for assistance where the need may be; however, because the BDF is versatile, there are people who are trained in this capacity to start this initial training,” explained Leal.

As of now, the BDF will begin training in dealing with riots, fighting in built-up areas, rules of engagement, laws of conflict, and other disciplines of non-conventional warfare.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Eamon Courtenay advocated for Haiti at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, expressing the need for international assistance.

“The ambivalence of the international community and the United Nations itself in response to the desperate call for assistance is unconscionable. The Haitian people are suffering from unimaginable violence, human rights violations, and a humanitarian disaster. The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group is working to facilitate political consensus building that will be essential for Haiti’s recovery. Belize will join the other CARICOM countries in contributing to the multinational force once the appropriate framework is in place. Time flies. Haiti can wait no longer,” he bluntly stated.

The Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, similarly affirmed that Belize is keen on fulfilling its regional responsibility and extending a helping hand to its Caribbean neighbor in dire need.

“Haiti is in a really bad state, innocent people are being murdered, women are being raped, and even children are being raped. And, it is just a sense of lawlessness, and I believe we in CARICOM have a moral responsibility to do something,” he said. “CARICOM is expected to do its part. Belize is prepared to do its part.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Belizean soldiers set foot in Haiti. A humanitarian mission back in 2010 and 2011 saw them assisting in reconstruction efforts post a devastating hurricane.