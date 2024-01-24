BDF responds to allegations of insufficient food rations for soldiers

Photo: Some grocery items essentials (Not the photo that was sent by the BDF complainant)

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 22, 2024

Allegations that the Belize Defence Force (BDF) has been providing insufficient food rations to its soldiers have been spreading quickly via social media since January 18.

Patrol soldiers stationed in San Roman Village, Orange Walk District, expressed dissatisfaction with the quantity and quality of their rations. Complaints included the lack of essential items like chicken, baking powder, sugar, and rice, while another noted a disproportionate amount of juice in place of the other substantial food items.

Responding to these allegations, the BDF issued a press release, dated January 20, assuring the public of their awareness of the situation and their commitment to a thorough investigation. “We take allegations seriously, and are committed to addressing the situation promptly and transparently,” it stated.

The release made reference to leaked photographs on social media, suggesting that they were intended to mislead, and were circulated without proper use of the Chain of Command for verification.

“We can assure you that the rations received by the patrol commander are sufficient to feed thirteen (13) men for fourteen (14) days,” the statement indicated.

Preliminary investigations by the BDF pointed to miscommunication between the patrol commander and support staff, and the BDF is suggesting that additional rations were set aside by the commander and not shown in the leaked images.

“The patrol commander did not initially declare all rations received, leading to an appearance of short supply,” it added.

The BDF assured the public of its commitment to providing adequate and nutritious rations, but pointed out that a recent study, conducted in collaboration with “Integral Clinical Nutrition,” prompted an overhaul of the menu to promote soldiers’ health and prevent chronic illnesses.

When approached for further comment today, Colonel and Chief of Staff Ricardo Leal of the BDF referred to the ongoing investigation and made reference to what was stated in the press release.

He stated that the investigation is expected to conclude by the end of the week or early next week, at which point more information will be available.