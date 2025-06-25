27.2 C
Belize City
Thursday, June 26, 2025

Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Satellite picture shows Fordow uranium enrichment facility...

Belize and T&T hold three-day trade mission

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 18,...

Nazarene High School’s Class of 2025

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 18,...

BELIPO amends trademark rules to forbid registration of political party symbols

GeneralBELIPO amends trademark rules to forbid registration of political party symbols
By Deshan Swasey

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 23, 2025

The Belize Intellectual Property Office (BELIPO) amended the trademarks registration rules to forbid any political party symbols from being registered as trademarks by Statutory Instrument No. 90, which was issued last Thursday, June 19.   

BELIPO sought to safeguard the country’s political heritage and protect the integrity of the democratic process by implementing this legal reform, in partnership with the Attorney General’s Ministry by the authority of section 71 of the Trademarks Act.

The amendment closed a loophole that previously existed in our legal framework, and the Registrar of Intellectual Property is now barred from accepting trademark applications which include political party symbols.

Before this amendment, persons or societies, who were in no way affiliated with a political party, might have undermined a political party’s identity and confused voters, by registering a party’s symbol, name, or emblem as a trademark for commercial or other purposes. This situation was further complicated by a political party’s legal status, since the Companies Act does not recognize political parties as legal entities, nor are they recognized by any other law, so a political party could not directly register its own logo or symbol as a trademark.

This opened the possibility for unscrupulous persons or organizations to register the symbols of a political party, and to offer services such as political consulting, fundraising, or public engagement under the guise of affiliation to the party in question.

The new rules define a “political party symbol” as any insignia, emblem, flag, seal, logo, design, or name, which a political party has used for the past 10 ten years or more, where that party has nominated candidates for elections under the Representation of the People Act or other relevant law.

The Attorney General’s Ministry says the reform strengthens the principle that political identity is not a private asset to be commercialized, but rather a vital part of Belize’s democratic fabric, and in no way interferes with the lawful use of business trademarks.

Both BELIPO and the Attorney General are committed to fostering a modern, fair, and principled intellectual property system to protect the public interest and the values which form the basis for Belize’s democracy.

The public may read the Statutory Instrument No. 90 in its entirety at the Ministry’s website: https://agm.gov.bz

Check out our other content

Another girl gone missing

Finally, triple-murder trial of Elmer Nah begins

BEL loses $9.7 million; PUC denies rate hike

Belize hosts Regional Electric Vehicle Training

Continued UDP infighting derails NPC meeting

Bloodshed in Camalote

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.