ISCR-NICH holds National Food Heritage Workshop

Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 2, 2025

Belize attended the 55th Regular Session of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which was held last week in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The OAS is a multilateral regional body, comprising 34 member-states, focusing on human rights, electoral oversight, social and economic development, and security in the Western Hemisphere.

“These shared objectives are under increasing strain across the hemisphere and world, making the role of the OAS, as the guardian of our shared democratic space, even more vital,” said Hon. Francis Fonseca, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in his address. “The organization must continue to evolve to address current challenges while remaining anchored in its founding ideals. It must serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development in our region,” he added.

This year’s General Assembly focused on the central theme of “Building Resilient and Inclusive Economies in the Americas,” which was proposed by Antigua and Barbuda to promote economic resilience in the face of challenges such as health emergencies, financial crises, or natural disasters, while fostering a type of growth that benefits all population groups across the continent.

“The theme is both timely and ambitious; the challenges before us are immense. Latin America and the Caribbean continue to grapple with extreme poverty, inequality, and food insecurity. The region remains one of the most violent in the world, with the highest per capita homicide rates. The human and economic toll is staggering; in some countries, it is estimated that violence costs as much as 8% of GDP,” Minister Fonseca mentioned.

He went on to highlight the ongoing gun crisis in the Caribbean, as well as to note the region’s solidarity with Haiti. “It is for this reason that CARICOM heads of government have declared war on guns, and called on actors to take urgent actions to halt the illegal flow of firearms and ammunition into our region. The Haitian people continue to endure a humanitarian, political, and security catastrophe. Belize stands in full solidarity with Haiti, and supports its efforts to restore constitutional order, stability, and development led by Haitians and supported by the region,” he said.

Minister Fonseca touched on topics such as migration, climate change, and growing threats across the hemisphere.

The meeting was held from June 25 to 27.