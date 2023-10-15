Belize Cancer Society hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Month events

Photo: Photoshoot of cancer survivors: (l-r) Diane Williams, Denise Mahler, Kim Simplis Barrow, Germina Mendez and Farah Guerrero

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2023

On October 6, the Belize Cancer Society (BCS) held a Photoshoot Launch of Cancer Survivors at the Vino Tinto Restaurant in Belize City.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the BCS collaborated with Kim Simplis Barrow, Chair for Women’s Peace, Justice, and Equality, alongside other key sponsors, such as Cotton Khandy Designs, Pink Boutique, and Knight & Day Studios, to stage the event.

The initiative is aimed at inspiring women to educate themselves about environmental risk factors and to dismiss prevalent myths that might hinder access to professional breast health services.

This year’s event spotlighted four remarkable women, all of whom are proud cancer survivors from across Belize who are above the age of 40. These women were Farrah Guerrero, Denise Williams, Denise Mahler, and Germinia Mendez.

With Belize City’s golden evening skyline as the backdrop, the mix of various pink shades worn by attendees created a beautiful visual.

The event’s proceedings were led by BCS president Laura Tucker Longworth and Kim Simplis Barrow, who delivered the welcoming and keynote addresses, respectively, both emphasizing the importance of awareness about prevention, early detection, and continuous support for those impacted.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a photoshoot featuring these survivors, emphasizing the message: “Even with breast cancer, they are braver than they believe, stronger than they seem, smarter than they think, and twice as beautiful as they ever imagined.”

Each survivor then shared reflections on their personal journey, their unwavering support systems, and the profound significance of this photoshoot for them and their families.

In 2020, Belize saw approximately 89 new breast cancer cases and 21 breast cancer deaths. Beyond this, 340 other cancer cases and 260 cancer-related deaths were reported, according to the Belize Ministry of Health.

In an interview with Amandala, Mrs. Longsworth highlighted the campaign’s core message of survivorship. She stressed the potential prevention of nearly 40% of cancers by addressing risk factors like alcohol and tobacco use, and obesity.

She emphasized, “Cancer doesn’t just go away. You just can’t have a lump and say that it’s nothing.” About 30% of cancers can be cured with early detection and appropriate treatment. Yet, many cancers arise due to genetic predisposition.

“It’s a constant journey. You never stop going to the doctor, you never stop checking, you never stop speaking to your family. You need to know the history of your family, because some cancers are genetic. It’s going to come regardless of what you do,” Longsworth explained.

For Mrs. Longsworth, the event’s most rewarding element is the strength and resilience evident in the stories of these brave women.

Sadly, Modesta Palacio from Punta Gorda, intended as the fifth participant, passed away just days before the photoshoot. Paying tribute, Longsworth said, “We’re celebrating her today. We knew what she was going to wear. We were so looking forward to having her. We want her family to know we’re missing her, but at the same time we’re celebrating her and her life.”