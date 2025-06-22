Belize and T&T hold three-day trade mission

24.5 C
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2025

The Belize Cancer Society has officially launched the HOPE Support Group, which will serve as a space for women who are battling or have experienced cancer to share what they went through as women.

The HOPE Support Group is a branch of the Belize Cancer Society. In the inaugural meeting, a supportive pool of women affected by the deadly disease was present, united as they shared stories, strength, and renewed commitment to healing. The group aims to create a safe and empowering space where no woman has to face cancer alone.

The founding members of the HOPE Support Group are: Andrea Eiley, Chairperson; Janine Cattouse, Vice Chairperson; and Barbara Antonio, Second Vice Chairperson.

“It is truly an honor to take on this role as Chair of the HOPE Support Group,” said Eiley. “I stand beside an incredible group of women who have shown strength, grace, and resilience.  Together, we are building a sisterhood where we can find comfort, encouragement, and hope. No one should walk this path alone …” she added.

The group is set to meet routinely and provide a core of peer support, education, wellness activities, opportunities for advocacy, and empowerment.

“As the Belize Cancer Society launches the HOPE Support Group, it makes a profound moment of unity and strength,” said Kim Simplis Barrow, President of the Belize Cancer Society. “We are not [just] supporting these women, but they are also supporting each other – they are lighting the way for many to follow,” she continued.

According to Simplis Barrow, the HOPE Support Group also caters its services to men with cancer and survivors. 

The inaugural meeting was held on Thursday, June 12, at the Belize Cancer Society headquarters on Mercy Lane in Belize City.

