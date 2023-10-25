Belize celebrates tourism excellence at annual National Tourism Awards 2023

Photo: Dahlia Castillo (center) – Lifetime Achievement

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 23, 2023

On Sunday, October 22, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) rolled out the red carpet for its annual National Tourism Awards 2023 to recognize individuals and organizations which have been exemplary in raising Belize’s profile as a top travel destination.

Hon. Anthony Mahler, the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, was in attendance at the event, which was held at the Caribbean Motors showroom in Belize City. Also in attendance were members of the diplomatic community, and influential personalities from the tourism sector.

A total of 12 awards were distributed in various categories, all judged by a panel that included a senior lecturer at the University of Belize – Kevin Geban; businesswoman and performing arts enthusiast —Karen Vernon; restaurant owner and chef — Rob Pronk; pastry chef — Einar Marin; and conservationist and research biologist —Jamal Galvez.

Belize’s global stature as a travel destination has seen a steady rise this year. The country has received multiple international awards, gained widespread coverage in international media, and was even showcased in destination videos in New York’s Time Square.

Recognized awardees include Naia Resort & Spa as Hotel of the Year, Alma Del Rio as Small Accommodation of the Year, Scuba School and Family Dive Center as Tour Operator of the Year, Nedia Chaplin as Tour Guide of the Year, Larry Leslie as Frontline Person of the Year, Mambo Restaurant at Matachica Resort & Spa as Restaurant of the Year, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association as Site of the Year, Blancaneaux Lodge as Green Champion of the Year, Habinahan Wanaragua/Dance Jonkunnu as Cultural Experience of the Year, and The Hilltop Spa At Chaa Creek as Health and Wellness Provider of the Year. In addition, Rosella Zabaneh received the Minister’s Award, and Dahlia Castillo received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michelle Bowers-Flowers, the Director of Marketing and Communications, explained to AMANDALA, “The awards highlight the tireless efforts of our industry partners, who play a pivotal role in elevating Belize as a premier travel destination. Through these accolades, we recognize the dedication and passion of those who continually strive to promote and enhance Belize’s unique tourism offerings, making our country a must-visit destination for travelers from around the world.”