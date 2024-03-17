Belize City Administrator killed by husband in murder/suicide

Photo: Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt and Oswald “Wally” Garbutt

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 12, 2024

Yet another time, families and friends have been left mourning in women’s month, the untimely death of a spouse at the hand of her husband. The apparent murder/suicide that ended the lives of 42-year-old Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt and Oswald “Wally” Garbutt happened on the morning of National Heroes and Benefactors Day when early travellers were no longer in the city and others were just getting ready to leave for the long weekend. The high profile domestic violence case also occurred just one day after International Women’s Day.

According to the information that filtered out as people were going about their weekend routines, just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, the couple was in their bedroom at their Freetown Road residence, and their teenaged son was at home with them, in another section of the house. Reports are that Oswald’s brother heard a commotion upstairs followed by gunshots. He was in the lower flat of the two-storey building where Oswald, the owner of the popular Blue Steel Sounds DJ group had a vehicle tinting business. When the brother ran upstairs, he made the gruesome discovery, and police were called. They retrieved Oswald’s licensed firearm and processed the scene in the face of many onlookers who had gathered along the busy thoroughfare. The Police would later confirm that, though no formal report of domestic violence had been made, neighbours indicated hearing the couple having domestic disputes, with jealousy playing a significant role.

When we reached out to Mayor Elect, Bernard Wagner today, he was still in disbelief at the tragic incident, where the Belize City Council lost its City Administrator (CA). Wagner described Stephanie’s death as a huge loss “given the work, the professionalism she has shown throughout the six years she has been leading the City in respect to ensuring we operate according to the regulations that govern any city.” He regarded Stephanie as an impactful member of the team at City Hall. He recalled that, though they did not always see eye to eye, she became invaluable for him, as together, they led the work of the Council. He noted, “She covered some of my weaknesses and, in return, I covered some of her weaknesses … we worked in tandem, as a team, in ensuring that at the end of the day, we look out for the best interest, at all times, of the city and staff.” He also described Stephanie as a strong-headed, witty manager who was unafraid to make the tough decisions. Wagner credits Stephanie for many of the successes of the Council.

Councillor Elect, Eluide Miller, who served as Manager of the Office of the Mayor, likewise had to work closely with Stephanie on a day-to-day basis. He described her as a great critical thinker and good advisor. He shared, “I worked under her for the entirety of my young professional career, just over four years … She also played a role in me transitioning [to politics], and so I am most appreciative of that. She was always there. She messaged me on election morning. She sent me a follow-up text the next morning telling me that she’s really proud and that she looks forward to working with me in this new role. She will certainly be missed. She was an asset to the Council.”

Allan Pollard, Jr. told the media he was still trying to process the devastating loss. “It just feels like a bad dream,” he commented. As to her work ethic, he remarked, “CA was a lot of things. CA was a hard worker; she was almost robotic in carrying out her tasks – seamless. She worked long hours. She was strong-willed, and she believed in doing whatever it took to make sure the city was in a better position.” Pollard notes that she held him to a certain standard, always ensuring he was always at his best.

The recently elected People’s United Party City Council slate is experiencing a bittersweet moment as Stephanie’s death came two days after their massive victory at the polls. They have not even been sworn in yet. Because of having her life cut short, Stephanie will not get to experience the triumphs of the newly elected Council, with Wagner receiving the people’s mandate for a historic third term. Wagner said he has not had time to think about who will be tapped to replace Stephanie, with the news itself being a lot to process.

All councillors elect who flanked Wagner in fielding the media’s questions today remarked how difficult it would be to replace her. Councillor Elect, Stephanne Hamilton said it was like a nightmare when she first received the devastating news, and she had to make several calls to find out if the information was true. In the meantime, the Ministry of Local Government has appointed Sharlene Rudon, an employee of over 30 years at the Belize City Council, to hold over until the new Council is sworn in and can appoint another City Administrator. Rudon is currently the Council’s Director of Administration.

Stephanie’s family did not grant an interview, but they issued a brief statement in which they explained that they are still trying to come to terms with her loss. They added, “Steph has always pushed boundaries and moved mountains that would give others pause. Her fighting and fearless spirit laid the foundation for the amazing woman she became. Steph was a tenacious manager for the city she loved. She always showed up and stood up. Her creativity, vibrance and commitment make us proud. These qualities were no match for her tender soul. Steph was taken from us far too soon, but we are assured that the love she so willingly shared and the beautiful memories we created will sustain us. The Lindo family will focus all its energy on Stephanie’s son.”

While Oswald’s family also declined to speak with the media, a couple councillors spoke about the pain those who were close to him are experiencing after the tragic incident. He was described as a key individual on the music scene in Belize. Oswald’s Blue Steel Sounds did sound engineering work for KREM Radio for over 15 years.

In the wake of Stephanie’s unexpected murder, the PUP’s United Women’s Group (UWG) grieved her loss and also admonished the manner in which she died. The Group noted that her death “serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to address the epidemic of gender-based violence.” The UWG goes on to state that as a group, they are “committed to taking tangible steps to create a safer and more equitable society for all.” The UWG then urged the community to come together to combat violence against women by offering support to survivors, raising awareness and promoting empowerment. It also called for lawmakers to enact stricter laws and policies to protect victims of domestic violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

Human rights attorney, Leslie Mendez shared a poignant message, writing on social media that Stephanie’s death is a sobering reminder that International Women’s Day (IWD) requires a call to action. She continued, “As much as I appreciate the rationale behind the women recognition and celebratory campaigns during IWD, my fear is that they become the focal point of the day, and by extension of the movement; reducing feminism to feel-good politics, which, in the end, is no politics at all. The reality is that no amount of slogans, buzzwords or praise can make up for the lack of mobiles, shelters, rural courts, emergency support, counselling services, human resources, and more importantly, public trust that stifles women’s access to justice in this country. Only real dialogue and action will do – and that takes time and it takes effort and it doesn’t feel good.

“And perhaps maybe even if we had all of this, Saturday morning’s tragedy would still have unfolded. Because there is much within our society and our inter-personal relations that prevents us from having healthy relationships, so much that glorifies control and brute power.

“But, on IWD we should at least attempt to confront these realities and others … there is so much more one can say, so much more to be said. But, for now, I’ll say this: while, on Friday, we reveled in amazement at our wonder and our careers, on Saturday, they killed us. We should sit with that a bit.”

For its part, the Mental Health Association (MHA) zeroed in on reducing the access to the means of suicide, which is one of the recommendations of the recently launched Belize National Suicide Prevention Plan. The MHA suggests that at a time when the issuance of gun licenses is under review by the new Gun Licensing Board, new protocols should be added to the process. These include that a mental health evaluation be required for the initial license issuance and for subsequent renewals. It also calls for a Red Flag law to be introduced to enable magistrates to temporarily remove firearms from licensed owners when a credible danger of harm to themselves or others exists. The Association says such a law would prove invaluable when a domestic violence victim is planning a safe way to leave a violent situation.

Stephanie Nicole Merle Lindo was one of three siblings and the daughter of William “Bill” Lindo and Sandra Patricia Lindo (deceased).

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: Our sincere condolences to both the Garbutt and Lindo families on the tragic loss of their loved ones, Oswald and Stephanie; and especially our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with Stephanie’s father, William “Bill” Lindo, a cousin of ours and a frequent columnist in Amandala, aside from being a regular guest and occasional host some years ago on the Kremandala Show which was aired on Sunday mornings. Peace, love and strength to Bill and family from all of us at Kremandala.)