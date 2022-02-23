74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Belize City man shot at Albert Street car wash

Lejean Maurice Rhamdas, deceased

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 21, 2022– On Friday morning, February 18, sometime around 10:25, 25-year-old Lejean Rhamdas was wounded by a hail of bullets that were fired at him by two gunmen while he was at the Minds and Hearts Car Wash on Albert Street.

Rhamdas started to run after being wounded, and he later collapsed near Anglican Cathedral College. He was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) by police officers who responded to a report of the incident.

A little after 6:00 p.m. that day, police confirmed that Rhamdas had succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the KHMH.

At Monday’s police press briefing, the Communications Director for the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, told reporters that he believes Rhamdas’ death may have been gang-related, and several persons have been detained at this point.

“Well, indications at this point would suggest that it may be gang-related. We have several persons detained, persons of interest that have come in contact with the law on more than one occasion. Hopefully we could identify his assailants very soon and bring some form of closure to the family,” Yearwood said

Lejean Rhamdas was recently released from prison on December 2021 on charges of possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition late last year.

Police are pleading with the public to assist them to identify the shooters who took Rhamdas’ life, since the incident occurred in broad daylight.

