by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 17, 2025

Residents of Belize City experienced water disruption on Saturday, February 15, which began with low pressure and gradually decreased until there was no water in the pipes.

This unplanned water interruption was caused by a broken 24″ main transmission line, and it affected the entire Northside and Southside of Belize City, according to a statement from Belize Water Services (BWS).

They indicated that between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. the city would experience low water pressure and after a while households would be completely without water. The Southside was the first to experience the water disruption at 9:00 a.m., then the Northside an hour later.

Hourly updates were given to the public. It was not until 11:00 a.m. that the damaged pipe was located.

“Our crew is on the ground, pushing forward with determination despite weather conditions and any challenges they face, all in [an] effort to repair the line break,” the company said.

Before 5:00 p.m., the damaged pipe was replaced and fixed, thus restoring the flow of water.

Commending their work crew, the BWS added, “Their commitment to getting the job done, no matter the obstacles, deserves a huge shout-out. We are proud of their hard work as they continue to make progress and prioritize getting things back on track.”