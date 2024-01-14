Belize City youth shot!

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 11, 2024.

As of print time tonight, Thursday, January 11, a teenaged boy from Belize City is at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital fighting to see another day after he was shot.

Initial reports are that Joseph Leslie, 19, a fisherman of Laura Dunn Street, Belize City, was walking alone on the street where he lived before 9:30 p.m., in the direction of Antelope Street Extension, when he encountered a male figure riding on a bicycle. The man on the bicycle dismounted and produced a firearm and blasted several shots at Leslie, then fled the scene on his bicycle. After being shot, Leslie retraced his steps, but collapsed on the ground before reaching his home.

Leslie suffered multiple gunshot injuries, to his left elbow and both sides of his abdomen. As of print time tonight police are still at the scene gathering information. The motive for the crime is yet to be determined.

We will have more on this story in next week’s issue of Amandala.