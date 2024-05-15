Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13, 2024

The Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) is holding its 38th Annual General Meeting and Conference from today, Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 17, in Belize City.

The ACCP was formed in 1987 in Castries, St. Lucia, to serve as the main organization within the Caribbean to endorse and facilitate collaboration and cooperation for the development and implementation of policing strategies within the region.

Its objectives then were regional cooperation in the suppression of criminal activities in such areas as narcotics, terrorism, and organized crime; the exchange of information in criminal investigations; the sharing of common services which may include training, forensic analysis and research; and the effective management of law enforcement agencies.

However, since 2000, the organization has re-defined its mission and objectives to be relevant to its current aspirations, which are collaboration and cooperation in the development and implementation of policing strategies, systems, and procedures; the professional and technical skills development of police officers; and proactive measures to prevent crime and improve police-community relations.

“The association has continuously been one of those proactive association organizations when it comes to law enforcement in the Caribbean. The association has a simple motto: ‘united against crime’; and during this week, we want to demonstrate that by sharing information, sharing best practices, and working with each other, all to make the Caribbean a safer place,” said Atlee Patrick Rodney, Commissioner of Police in Antigua and Barbuda and the president of the ACCP.

He further mentioned, “As most persons know, crime is one of the biggest issues we have in the Caribbean, so that takes top priority. In terms of other crimes, even cyber-crime, we look at those things that predominantly take place in the Caribbean and we focus on it and see how we can work together. Individually, we try to assist each other; if the problem is predominant in one state, we provide some support and expertise on how they can address it.”

It is the first time Belize is hosting the conference, which has the participation of 18 countries from within the Caribbean which are members of the ACCP.

“It goes to show that as a police department and as a country we are progressing. Gone are the days when we see these conferences happening in different parts of the world, and we are unable to bring [them] to our shores. So, for us to be able to do this, is a great achievement for us,” highlighted Belize’s Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

Discussions at the conference will focus on different strategies that Caribbean countries can deploy to tackle illegal drug and weapon entry, gun/gang violence in the Caribbean, and transnational crime.

“We are facing similar type issues of the influx of illegal weapons into our country. Of course, Belize is more porous than the other Caribbean countries because we have the illegal border crossing where guns and drugs come across, and the Caribbean is not immune to that either; they do have issues at their port of entry where illegal drugs and weapons enter their country. So, that’s one of the big issues,” said Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa.

Belize will be giving a presentation at the conference on how to tie Central America to the Caribbean, since Commissioner Williams is the president of the La Comisión de Jefes y Directores de Policía de Centroamérica, México, El Caribe y Colombia (CJDPCAMCC) and the second vice president of the ACCP.

“We will be focusing on the similarities in the types of crime that occur in both regions and to show how if we collaborate by bringing both regions together we can achieve much more,” said ComPol Williams.

The theme for the conference is: “Improving regional security through stronger law enforcement cooperation”.