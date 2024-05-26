BTL reappoints Ivan Tesucum as CEO

Photo: Traffic officer enforcing regulations

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 23, 2024

Belize is stepping up its road safety game with a newly updated list of traffic violations and corresponding fines. This initiative, announced by the Traffic Department in partnership with the Police Department this week, focuses on stricter enforcement at routine checkpoints across the country.

The detailed list includes fines for 59 offenses, from excessive passengers on public service vehicles to using electronic devices while driving. The aim is to discourage unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents and fatalities.

For instance, carrying more passengers than a vehicle or trailer is designed for can attract a fine ranging from $25 to $100. More severe violations like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs come with a hefty fine of $500.

Here’s a breakdown of some key violations and their fines:

Reckless or careless driving can attract fines of up to $100.

An unsecured load can lead to a $250 fine.

Improper overtaking carries a $500 fine.

Failure to produce a road service permit will require a $200 fine.

Faulty vehicle lights: Driving at night with defective headlights or brake lights could cost you $100.

Loud music or excessive noise can go up to $250, while excessive smoke, oil, or vapor can cost you $25 to $250.

The list is extensive and covers less obvious infractions as well, such as failing to display a license sticker on motorcycles and trailers, which could result in a $25 fine.

The list also noted that any other offenses committed, that are not on the list, could result in a fine of $25.

This crackdown follows new traffic regulations introduced on March 1, aimed at reducing road accidents which have seen an alarming rise in fatalities in recent years. The regulations, which were crafted with insights from global and local data, focus on increasing seatbelt usage, curbing the use of electronic devices while driving, and utilizing advanced speed-measuring devices.

“We are the Ministry of Transportation and the whole nation expects us to act based on circumstance,” Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports & Transport told reporters on the new regulations following the increasing rate of road traffic accidents.

The Belize Government hopes that with these stiffer penalties, the public will adhere more strictly to traffic laws, thereby reducing accidents and making roads safer for everyone.