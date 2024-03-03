Belize National Men’s U-20 faces Anguilla on Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 29, 2024

Our FFB National U20 male team has one more game to play in Group A at the Concacaf U-20 Championships qualifying tournament in Nicaragua, having played and lost 3 games so far, to host Nicaragua, 6-0, on Sunday; to British Virgin Islands, 4-3, on Tuesday; and to Cuba, 1-0, tonight at the National Stadium in Nicaragua where all the Group A games are being played.

Nicaragua and Cuba lead the 5-member group with 9 points each; next is British Virgin Islands with 6 points; and Belize and Anguilla have 0 points each.

The final Group A games on Saturday will feature host Nicaragua vs Cuba battling for the group championship; while Belize vs Anguilla will see each of us trying to stay out of last place in our 4:00 p.m. contest.

The Football Federation of Belize keeps saying, “Believe in the process!”

Belizeans should have something to cheer about on Saturday if, as expected, we defeat Anguilla. Lesgoh, Belize! Keep believing!