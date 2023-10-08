Belize observes 74th Hicatee Awareness Month

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 4, 2023

In October, Belize is observing Hicatee Awareness Month—something the country has done annually for 74 years. During this month, activities will be taking place to emphasize the importance of protecting the Central American River Turtle, locally known as the hicatee.

The theme of this year’s Hicatee Awareness Month is, “PROTECT the HICATEE, for YOU, ME, and all a WE!”

The hicatee, one of Belize’s largest freshwater turtles, has been categorized as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). There has been a drastic reduction in their numbers due to overhunting, coupled with water pollution and deforestation.

“It is fully aquatic and it’s unique and can only be found in Belize, Guatemala, and Mexico, and Belize is said to have the biggest population,” said Yamira Fuentes, Technical Coordinator for Counter Wildlife Trafficking at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in Belize.

A fascinating aspect of these turtles is the color distinction between genders: male hicatees have a yellow-orange head, while females exhibit an olive tint.

Year after year, Hicatee Awareness Month has played an important role in rallying Belizeans to take action. Through various educational campaigns, community outreach programs, and collaborative efforts with international conservation organizations, Belize has embarked on a mission to protect this species.

Fuentes, in outlining some of the activities that will be taking place this year, said, “WCS will have a trivia contest geared towards our adult audiences on our social media pages. Secondly, a recycling art competition for kids 7-12 where we are asking kids to build a hicatee out of any recycled materials and send in pictures or items to us. A full detail of the competition will be shared on our social media pages. We will also be doing media appearances to discuss hicatees’ status, works ongoing in Belize, and activities within this month with our partners from BFREE and Savannah field station.”

Local communities play a crucial role in the conservation efforts. Traditional hunting practices and habitat preservation are themes heavily emphasized during the awareness month.

As part of the conservation effort, Belize has even implemented strict laws, such as the prohibition of buying or selling of hicatees, the limiting of the number of hicatees per person to three, the outlawing of the hunting of hicatees during its closed season, which is the month of May; and a prohibition on catching undersized hicatees (females must be between 15.2 inches to 17.2 inches carapace in length), amongst others.

Currently, it is not known exactly how many hicatees can be found in Belize, specifically because the species is very difficult to study. “They’re fully aquatic, and catching them can be very time-consuming. However, we are currently partnering with other organizations to do research in central Belize to understand the ecology and monitor the species population,” said Fuentes.

The combined efforts of the government, non-profit organizations, and local communities have already shown positive results, with more Belizeans being educated about, and actively participating in hicatee conservation.