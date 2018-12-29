Belize Peace Movement mobilizing forces for a “NO” vote

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 27, 2018– As Belizeans across the country mingled with family and friends on the holiday yesterday, Boxing Day, the group which calls itself the Belize Peace Movement (BPM) met for a planning session in Belmopan to discuss the way forward in their “No to the International Court of Justice referendum” initiative.

Among the items that the group discussed were an invitation to other proponents of the No to the ICJ stance, and a decision to seek out media houses which share their NO position.

The group discussed the Private Members Bill that will be introduced at the House of Representatives by the Caribbean Shores area representative, Hon. Kareem Musa.

BPM is of the view that the amendment that is being proposed by Hon. Musa will not make it through the House in time for the April 10 referendum.

BPM also observed that while Belizeans living in the diaspora want to vote in the referendum, they are not prepared to support the NO position financially.

The idea of calling for a postponement of the referendum date was rejected, because some of the BPM members feel that requesting such a postponement would suggest that they are not ready with their NO position.

BPM also expressed disappointment that the Opposition, People’s United Party cannot come up with a position after 10 years since the signing of the Special Agreement.

Another strategy discussed by BPM was a meeting of all the trade union groups in Belize so that the movement can have wider national support and appeal. They are also planning to reach out to the Belize Evangelical Association.

The movement also suggested that they meet with the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs to find out why the Special Agreement was never brought to the National Assembly for public discussion.

Another meeting is planned shortly, so that the group can assess the progress that it has made with its initial strategic initiatives that it has put in motion.