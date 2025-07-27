29.5 C
Belize City
Sunday, July 27, 2025

50 deaths in 2024 from accidents involving motorcyclists

by Apolinar A. Tzul, M.Ed. ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues....

Dell & the Sensations – “The Pride of Belize”

Filbert Smart - author of The Pride...

Back-to-school shoppers get GST-free weekends

By William Ysaguirre BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 21,...

Belize signs border security/public safety Memorandum of Cooperation with US

By Deshan Swasey

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Francis Foncesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs

By Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 23, 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, during his official visit to Washington, D.C., Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Francis Fonseca, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the United States to enhance border security and public safety cooperation through the exchange of information.

This has been identified as a crucial step in combating transnational crime, since it will establish the foundation for a Biometric Data Sharing Partnership to help Belize develop new border management tools to combat illegal immigration and transnational criminal organizations.

The agreement has been made at a time when Belize is developing its first-ever national ID system that will deploy biometric technology. That system is expected to be operational in 2028.

“This partnership will further strengthen joint efforts to make the United States and Belize safer and more prosperous for our citizens,” stated the US Embassy.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with Kristi Noem, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security.

