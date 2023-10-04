Belize to experience an annular solar eclipse

Photo: Annular solar eclipse (photo credit space.com)

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 2, 2023

The skies over Belize are set to put on a grand show in the coming weeks. On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire”, will be occurring.

On that day, as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, a shadow will be cast that will turn day into twilight and create a ring-like silhouette of the sun.

This spectacle, which is a treat for sky watchers, occurs when the moon is too far from Earth to completely cover the sun. This results in a brilliant ring, or annulus, surrounding the dark disk of the moon. The visual is expected to be dramatic and will give Belizeans the opportunity to see the sun in a way they may have never witnessed before.

Although Belize will be able to witness the event, with Belmopan being the focal point, not every region will experience the eclipse in the same manner. Some areas will witness a partial eclipse, while others will be treated to the full annular event.

The path of the annular eclipse extends from the North American west coast, traversing parts of Central America, crossing over the Caribbean Sea, and most of South America.

Our neighbors in the region, including parts of Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, will also get a front-row seat to this sky event.

The maximum eclipse is expected to take place at 11:33 a.m. and in total, is expected to last for 3 hours and 27 minutes; while at its peak, or annularity, it is expected to last for 5 minutes and 11 seconds.

Solar eclipses are recorded to take place twice a year, with Belize experiencing a total solar eclipse in 2017. However, the next upcoming eclipse is scheduled for April 2024.