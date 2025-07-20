New JPAC members named during Senate session

Carlos Pol, CEO of Ministry of Economic Transformation

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Wed. July 16, 2025

The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) announced on Tuesday, July 15, that Belize will receive a grant of US $5,194,000 from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the launch of the Eleventh Programme of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

The CDB board of directors approved the grant, which is being disbursed under its Special Funds Resources, during its 310th Meeting held on Tuesday, June 9. This funding is a continuation of CDB’s long-standing support for poverty reduction and human development in the region, with this phase focusing on sustainable improvements to infrastructure and livelihoods across Belize.

“The overall outcome of BNTF 11 is to enhance the living conditions and quality of life for beneficiaries in selected poor and vulnerable communities across participating BNTF countries like Belize,” explained Carlos Pol, CEO of the Ministry of Economic Transformation.

As mentioned, the BNTF 11 Programme is aimed at reducing poverty and improving the living conditions of residents in low-income and vulnerable communities countrywide and will be focused on education and training, water and sanitation systems, community access and drainage, livelihood enhancement, and human resource development services.

“The Programme is specifically designed to reach marginalized populations by employing a community development model that supports both social and economic upliftment. It strengthens access to essential infrastructure and services, while simultaneously building human capacity through training, institutional support, and skills development to improve economic participation,” said CEO Pol.

He continued, “What sets BNTF apart is its inclusive, gender-responsive, and participatory approach, which encourages the active involvement of communities—particularly the most vulnerable groups—in shaping interventions that directly impact their lives. This approach is demand-driven and tailored to align with the development priorities identified by each participating country. A strong focus on gender equality and social inclusion underpins the Programme, ensuring that interventions address the needs of diverse populations. Special attention is given to traditionally underserved groups such as women, youth, persons with disabilities, and indigenous peoples, making BNTF a truly people-centered development initiative.”

Implementation of the programme will be guided by a strong framework of transparency, environmental and social safeguards, and robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

The Programme will be executed by the Belize Social Investment Fund (BSIF).