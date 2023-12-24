21 C
Belize City
Sunday, December 24, 2023

BTB honors sea captain Dwayne Garcia with Frontline Hero Award

Photo: (l-r) Dwayne Garcia, award recipient, and...

Belize adds PCV to vaccination program

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 20,...

Big Creek Group says PBL acquisition puts their future at risk

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec.19, 2023 The Big Creek...

Belizean goes missing in Mexico

GeneralBelizean goes missing in Mexico
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

CHETUMAL, Mexico, Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023

An active search is being conducted by the Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo in Chetumal, Mexico (Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo), as they search for a Belizean man who was reported missing this week.

According to the report made by Mexican authorities, 22-year-old Bernie Juary Matus was last seen in Subteniente Lopez in the municipality of Othon P. Blanco, Quintana Roo on Thursday, December 14, and was reported missing to authorities this week on Wednesday, December 20.

He stands at 5 feet and weighs 150 pounds with shoulder-length wavy black hair. He is of light complexion, medium-built with several tattoos – a green and red tattoo on his neck, and three hearts on his left wrist – and a scar on the right side of his stomach.

Matus was last seen in a navy-blue sweater, beige pants, sandals, and a black cap.

Mexican authorities are asking persons if they see him to contact (983) 835-0050, extension 1132.

Check out our other content

Escaped prisoner found guilty of murder in absentia

Floralia back on the road; but bus tangle continues

Mrs. Catherine Santos (1954-2023)

Carmelita trio charged with murder

Legal point raised in Selgado’s trial

Child rapist sentenced to 20 years

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.