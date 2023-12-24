Belizean goes missing in Mexico

by Charles Gladden

CHETUMAL, Mexico, Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023

An active search is being conducted by the Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo in Chetumal, Mexico (Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo), as they search for a Belizean man who was reported missing this week.

According to the report made by Mexican authorities, 22-year-old Bernie Juary Matus was last seen in Subteniente Lopez in the municipality of Othon P. Blanco, Quintana Roo on Thursday, December 14, and was reported missing to authorities this week on Wednesday, December 20.

He stands at 5 feet and weighs 150 pounds with shoulder-length wavy black hair. He is of light complexion, medium-built with several tattoos – a green and red tattoo on his neck, and three hearts on his left wrist – and a scar on the right side of his stomach.

Matus was last seen in a navy-blue sweater, beige pants, sandals, and a black cap.

Mexican authorities are asking persons if they see him to contact (983) 835-0050, extension 1132.