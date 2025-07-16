Early warnings from National Climate Forum

Adrian Cruz was on life support

by Charles Gladden

Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala, Mon. July 14, 2025

A Belizean man from Benque Viejo Del Carmen Town has perished from his injuries after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Melchor, Guatemala, on Saturday, July 12.

The incident came to light on social media as images of the victim, Adrian Cruz, were published after an unidentified driver struck him, causing Cruz to fall to the ground in agony.

He was transported to the local hospital in Melchor; however, Cruz succumbed to his injuries several hours after being placed on life support.

It was unclear how long Cruz was in Guatemala when the incident occurred, but Amandala has confirmed that he was there to purchase some items for his farm.