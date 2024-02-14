Belizean killed in Mexico

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 12, 2024

A Belizean man, identified as Shawn Billary, 22, was reportedly shot and killed at a beach club in Tulum, Mexico, at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 10.

According to reports, Billary had just left the club when he became involved in a shootout with alleged drug dealers, and he was shot multiple times in his chest. He is believed to have died on the spot. An American woman, who was along with Billary, was also shot and killed in the crossfire. She has not been identified yet.

Reports are that the incident was drug related, and cocaine and some pills were allegedly found on Billary.

Prosecutors in Mexico say that they know the identity of the killers, and they are searching for them.

Police here in Belize say that sometime ago, Billary was being sought by police for questioning in connection with a murder.

Billary’s mother, Anis Billary, aka “Maccu”, who works as a security guard in Belize City, said she doesn’t know why her son was killed, because he was not the kind of person who was involved with any sort of crime.

Billary had been living and working in Tulum for the past 6 years.

Maccu said she’s trying to get her son’s body transported to Belize for burial, but she’s having difficulty raising the funds to do it.

Billary is survived by his 2-year-old daughter, Raleigh, and 3 brothers, Cashan, Shaquille and Windell. He would have turned 23 on March 6.