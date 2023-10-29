Belize’s Lady Jaguars victorious, 6-0, over Turks & Caicos

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 26, 2023

Belizean fans were momentarily crestfallen when Belize’s super-attacking defender Mikhaila Bowden’s tenth minute penalty was saved by the Turks and Caicos goalkeeper Eridania Medina, but that was soon forgotten as Mikhaila promptly pounced on the rebound to open the scoring at the 11th minute.

Belize had been awarded the penalty when prolific forward Khalydia Velasquez, who had been called for an offside in the 5th minute, was fouled hard by T&C’s Chanile Butterfield during a foray in the box.

It was a long half for T&C, with Eridania having 7 goal kicks, 5 clearances, 4 corners, and 3 saves, which included saving yet another penalty attempt by Iamara Baptist after Scateline Gedeon Dixon took down Shamika Lambey in the penalty area and received a yellow card in stoppage time.

The penalty and save followed a goal by Khalydia in the 36th minute.

The 2-0 score at the half was only a preview of coming attractions for Belize as Shamika Lambey tallied in the 49′, Captain Sabrina Eiley followed in the 54′, another goal by Mikhaila Bowden on a header off a corner kick in the 67′, and an Ashley Rodríguez shot in the 77′ made it 6-0 at the final whistle.

Head coach Aaron Lawrence of T&C would make 4 substitutions over the last 25 minutes, no doubt to the relief of Medina who, besides conceding 4 goals in the second half, also made 5 saves, 6 clearances and had to defend against 3 more corners in the latter half.

Jasmin Armstrong, who got the start in goal, preserved Belize’s 3-game scoreless streak, and was only forced to handle the ball once, as far as we could tell, in the game’s waning minutes.

Belize’s Lady Jaguars return home tomorrow to host the Turks and Caicos Islands next Monday night, October 30, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Football Federation of Belize Stadium in Belmopan.

Belize is in sole possession of first place in League C, Group A, and has all but won the group, barring some extraordinary circumstances. It is a historic accomplishment for a Belize female national football team to win a group in regional competition for the first time, and to possibly do so undefeated and without conceding a goal, (11-0 in goals scored in their 3 victories).

Today’s line up featured Jasmin Armstrong in goal, Mikhaila Bowden, Iamara Baptist as primary defenders, behind the line of Shadette Lino, Jennisha Scott, and Vailene Lambert, while Sabrina Eiley and Ashley Rodriquez started in the midfield behind forwards Roshanny Narvez, Khalydia Velasquez and Shamika Lambey.

Substitutes were Elva Nunes, Kenya Perez (strikers); Kelsey Polanco, Ceneia Apolonio Nigelee Myers (midfielders); Jahniah Arnold, and Karisha Coe (defenders); Idania Ruiz and Dennisa Pineda (goalkeepers).

The Lady Jaguars’ Technical Director (Head Coach) is Wayne Casimiro; Assistants, Paul Casimiro and Gabriel Ramos; Goalkeeper coach, Miriam Villamil; Equipment Manager, Kelsie Ciego; Physio, Balyn Gordon; Team Doctor, Shanna Pott; Team Chaperon, Karissa Alvarado.

Referees for today’s Turks & Caicos Islands vs Belize match were: (Head) Danielle Chesky (USA), assisted by Meghan Mullen (USA) and Suelle Shepperd (Suriname), and Alyssa Nichols (USA) 4th.