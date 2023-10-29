Belize’s RoTec team wins regional 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge

Photo: Belize RoTec team from Pallotti High School receiving medals and award for 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 26, 2023

Against all odds and overwhelming competition, the RoTec girls from Pallotti High School have secured the top spot at the 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge held in Panama City on October 26, placing first in a competition that witnessed innovative minds from across the region.

The team, composed of Amber Wright, Alair Marin, Irian Jones, and Osvani Magaña, showcased their “Smartz” innovation, making strides in the Latin American and Caribbean tech realm and bringing golden pride back home.

Out of over 100 schools that participated and approximately 9,000 students who attended, Belize and Barbados were the first English-speaking c

ountries invited to participate.

The competition which took place on the 26th of October, featured an array of countries who competed in three categories: “Samsung Community,” decided by judges’ evaluations of each group’s proposal video outlining the problem and proposed solution; “Virtual Community,” determined by the public’s likes and shares of the video on their proposal video on YouTube; and “Solve for Tomorrow 2023 champions” where a panel of evaluators assesses the team’s project presentation.

In the end, Belize reigned as Solve for Tomorrow 2023 champions! Their prize? Certificates redeemable in the Samsung online store for the team!

Belize was closely followed by the Dominican Republic which won the “Samsung Community” category, and Ecuador which won the “Virtual Community” category.

The Smartz project, a smart blind stick concept, was primarily designed to aid the visually impaired, and stood out among thousands of regional competitors. Their multi-faceted technology, which consists of protective eyeglasses and an innovative walking stick, detects obstacles up to a meter away and alerts the user via a vibration, helping to reduce accidents and trauma to persons with impaired vision.

This innovation was able to capture judges’ attention, and resonated with the Challenge’s objective of promoting tech solutions to societal issues.

Throughout the competition, the Smartz project was evaluated at multiple stages, ranging from proposal videos to a public voting phase on YouTube and a rigorous proposal debate before an esteemed panel of evaluators.

While the victory in Panama City is a significant milestone, the journey was nothing short of a challenge. The girls dedicated countless hours to the project, even sacrificing their personal time on weekends. However, their focus never wavered.

In a live interview with STEM Latin following their last presentation, RoTec member, Alair Marin expressed what this trip meant for her. “I really enjoyed the fact that we got to come together and meet people from other countries that were also participating; and just the thought that we got this opportunity; that we’re here and we represented not ourselves, not our school, but our country in this wonderful competition,” expressed Marin.

The girls hope that coming out of this achievement, their Smartz project will be recognized globally, starting with Belize. Partnering with the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI), RoTec’s next step involves conducting test trials to refine their devices “We’ve been in contact with organizations in Belize, so we do see this being produced on a larger scale,” added Irian Jones.

Given their track record, including their notable wins in the Meteorological Service Competition ’23, it’s evident that the RoTec girls are on an upward course, pushing boundaries and making Belize proud at every step.

The girls are scheduled to arrive back in Belize on Friday, October 27, at the Philip Goldson International Airport, where the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology will conduct an official welcome to the team and their delegation.