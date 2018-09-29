BFA U-21, and Saldivar Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2018 tournaments in Belmopan

BELMOPAN, Mon. Sept. 24, 2018– The Belmopan Football Association (BFA) was busy this past weekend hosting games in its U-21 Football Tournament, as well as in the Hon. John Saldivar Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2018 Tournament at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

BFA U-21 Tournament

Two U-21 games were played on Friday night, September 21. In the opener, (U-21) Las Flores United bombed Ramon United, 9-nil, with goals from Jorge Hidalgo (12’, 20’ & 26’), Danilo Quijada (38’), Danny Alvarez (50’), Marlon Jones (59’ & 64’), Angel Perez (60’) and Jaime Crespo (67’). And in the nightcap, (U-21) Harmonyville Strikers prevailed, 4-2, over Napoles FC. Rocking the net for Harmonyville were Omni Sebastian (6’, 29’ & 58’) and Kevin Lopez (90+2’); while Napoles got a goal each from Daniel Naj (48’) and Edil Lemus (60’).

Two more U-21 games were played on Sunday evening. In the opener, (U-21) San Martin Medina won, 4-1, over Real Juventud with goals from Jairo Donis (75’), Jason Sanchez (23’ & 78’) and Michael Robinson (80’), while the lone goal for Real Juventud was by Justin Kalu (82’). And in the nightcap, Las Flores FC and Club Atletico played to a nil-nil draw.

Upcoming U-21 schedule at Isidoro Beaton Stadium:

Friday, September 28

4:00 p.m. – (U-21) Club Atletico vs San Martin – Medina

6:00 p.m. – (U-21) Spanish Lookout vs Harmonyville Strikers

Saldivar Kids, Youth & Female Cup

The games on Saturday and Sunday were all in the Hon. John Saldivar Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2018 Tournament.

In game 1 on Saturday, (Female U-17) San Martin Medina won by default (3-0) over Bandits. Game 2 (Female U-17) saw Valley of Peace blanking Las Flores Girls, 4-0, with a goal apiece from Angelica Magana (5’), Roshanny Narvaez (25’), Kaylin Castro (50’) and Natalie Logan (52’). In game 3, (U-15) YWAM Valencia bombed Armenia FC, 5-1, with Zylin Flowers (11’ & 44’) and Tayshaun Meighan (16’, 20’ & 21) sharing the scoring for YWAM; while Josue Enriquez (39’) scored for Armenia. In game 4, (U-15) Daijon Daniels struck twice (1’ & 49’) to lead Piccini Rising Stars to a 2-1 victory over Bandits, whose only goal was by Nathan Galvez (18’). And in game 5, (U-15) Las Flores E & L drew, 0-0, with Mountain View Revolution.

Three U-17 games were scheduled for Sunday, September 23. In the opener, (U-17) Piccini Rising Stars and BMP Compre Boyz played to a 1-1 draw. William Portillo (13’) put Compre Boyz in front, but Ishmael Edwards (65’) equalized for Rising Stars. Game 2 saw (U-17) Bandits winning by default (3-0) over San Martin Medina. And in the nightcap, (U-17) Mountain View Revolution came away with the 2-0 win over Cotton Tree with a goal from Kyle Jacobs (29’) along with an own goal by Cotton Tree’s Jose Veron (13’ auto goal).

Upcoming weekend schedule for Saldivar Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2018 at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium:

Saturday, September 29

9:00 a.m. – (U-13) Mountain View Revolution vs Roaring Creek Warriors

10:00 a.m. – (U-13) Cotton Tree FC vs YWAM Valencia

11:00 a.m. – (U-13) Salvapan FC vs Armenia FC

12:00 noon – (U-13) Las Flores FC vs Galacticos FC

1:00 p.m. – (U-13) Bandits vs San Martin Medina

2:00 p.m. – (Female U-17) Las Flores Girls vs San Martin Medina Girls

3:00 p.m. – (Female U-17)Valley of Peace Girls vs BMP Compre Girls

Sunday, September 30

10:00 a.m. – (U-17) Salvapan FC vs Cotton Tree FC

11:30 a.m. – (U-17) Bandits vs Mountain View Revolution