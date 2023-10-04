BHS hosts national student debate on Constitution

Photo: Debate presenters on stage

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Sept. 29, 2023

Today, at the Belize High School (BHS) Auditorium, the first-ever national student debate on the Belize Constitution was held. It had the participation of students from eight high schools across the country, and members of the People’s Constitution Commission (PCC) were in attendance.

Ten students engaged in a wide-ranging discussion concerning the Belize Constitution, the basis of the nation’s governance and laws.

Jamie Usher, the coordinator and principal of BHS, explained the significance of hosting such a high-level Belizean debate (a collaborative effort between the BHS and the PCC) at their institution.

“Part of our definition or redefinition of the high school experience has included participating in international debates since 2013. So, with every international experience, we came back and we said, we’re going to do a national debate. We’re going to do a national debate. Turns out, 2023 was the year, and it linked perfectly, or allowed us to partner perfectly with this amazing constitutional reform exercise that’s happening,” Usher remarked.

She also noted that the idea for this collaborative initiative took shape following discussions with Christopher DeShield, a PCC commissioner.

The schools represented in the debate included Ocean Academy, San Pedro High School, Georgetown Technical High School, St. John’s College, Nazarene High School, E.P. York, and Mopan High School.

The pivotal question that was the basis of the debate was: “Are our fundamental rights and freedoms listed in Part Two of the Constitution enough?”

With the PCC touring the country and educating different stakeholders on the Constitution and its upcoming reform, it was of interest to hear how well the teenagers were able to break down such a comprehensive document in a way that was digestible for their peers.

“As an educator, part of opening the eyes of our students is getting that critical thinking, getting that analysis and evaluation. And it comes from something that we start when we learn how to read. And we’ve always been a country that championed literacy. And so, I feel that with greater vocabulary, with greater reading, documents like the Constitution that are written in another language will not be as intimidating to our students,” she said.

She further voiced her anticipation for a Constitution that is both powerful and understandable, allowing students to utilize and expand their vocabulary while comprehending the document’s complexity.

The PCC has made the point to not only reach individuals in the working sectors but also students and children, with the intent of including the Constitution in the curriculum of schools. Engaging in such debates is one step towards this objective.

In attendance at the event were the Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca; and the Minister of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, who served as a judge.