Subscribe to our Rss

Big up, Gina Scott – the musicologist

General — 06 July 2019
Big up, Gina Scott – the musicologist

BELIZE CITY, Sun. June 30– It was raining almost the whole day Sunday, but the weather fortuitously cleared in time for The Belize School of Music’s EVENING OF PIANO MUSIC at the Bliss Institute this afternoon/evening.

Director/Principal Teacher, Ms. Gina Scott, presented her annual season ending recital, and it was, as usual, very well received.

Special thanks go to the parents and guardians of the students, the National Institute of Creative Arts (NICH), and Fultec Systems.

Graphic designs were done by Jordan Can.

Congratulations, Gina, and we wish you many, many more such cultural contributions to Belizean life.

Related Articles

Access denied to Botes; a no-crossing point is being enforced Contraband onions continue to plague local farmers Charles Bell, Jr., 23, a volunteer soldier, dies in hit-and-run Ministry of Education closing Bethel Assembly Primary School

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.