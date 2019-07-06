Big up, Gina Scott – the musicologist

BELIZE CITY, Sun. June 30– It was raining almost the whole day Sunday, but the weather fortuitously cleared in time for The Belize School of Music’s EVENING OF PIANO MUSIC at the Bliss Institute this afternoon/evening.

Director/Principal Teacher, Ms. Gina Scott, presented her annual season ending recital, and it was, as usual, very well received.

Special thanks go to the parents and guardians of the students, the National Institute of Creative Arts (NICH), and Fultec Systems.

Graphic designs were done by Jordan Can.

Congratulations, Gina, and we wish you many, many more such cultural contributions to Belizean life.