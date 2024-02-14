Bladen 12 to hit court on February 14

Photo: Richard “Dicky” Bradley, Bladen 12 defense attorney

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 12, 2024

In the latest development surrounding the high-profile case of the “Bladen 12,” accused of involvement in a significant drug plane landing in the Bladen Nature Reserve area in November 2021, the group saw their trial set aside as Senior Magistrate Baja Shoman postponed the case until Wednesday, February 14.

The day’s proceedings took an unexpected turn on Monday, February 12, when it was revealed that the prosecution, led by Chief Prosecutor Alifa Elrington, was ready to proceed with the examination of the investigator as the first crown witness, deviating from the anticipated voir dire.

The voir dire would have been for the Magistrate to determine the admissibility of two caution statements critical to the case.

The courtroom also witnessed four boxes filled with ammunition and firearm evidence brought in by the prosecution. This prompted Senior Magistrate Baja Shoman to adjourn the trial.

Despite the setback, there is optimism that the trial will not exceed the 11-day timeline set by Senior Magistrate Shoman, even though over 60 crown witnesses are slated to testify.

Prominent attorney, Richard “Dicky” Bradley, representing a few of the defendants, expressed his thoughts on the day’s events, sharing the complexities of managing such a large-scale trial.

“I have been in trials where they cut off people’s heads; I’ve been in trials where more than one person has been murdered; I’ve been in all kinds of trials until my hair has changed its color; and I’ve never been in a trial with 78 witnesses, 60 of whom are going to be called. Give me a break …” he expressed.

Bradley, with years of experience in high-profile cases, noted the strategic difficulties that apply in coordinating such a vast number of testimonies, difficulties which he thought could potentially jeopardize the prosecution’s case through conflicting accounts.

“You call 60 persons to come into the magistrate court to be cross-examined by four attorneys. You know what risks you are taking when you do that? You know what happens when one witness starts to contradict next one?” he said.

Notably, two of the defense attorneys, Oscar Selgado and Lynden Jones are expected to attend court for their own cases tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13, Selgado in his own case as the accused, and Jones as attorney for another matter before the court. The Bladen 12 trial therefore resumes on February 14.