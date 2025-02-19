PUP holds massive national convention

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Feb. 16, 2025

The incumbent People’s United Party (PUP) has cited estimates that approximately 10,000 people attended their national convention and unity rally today at the Belize City Civic Center. At the height of the massive, highly choreographed and organized event, there was standing room only inside the Center. Party supporters who had been bussed in by the hundreds from the six districts spilled over onto the compound where the Father of the Nation’s classic Range Rover adorned the foot of the steps of the Civic. There was even pre-event entertainment that started way before lunchtime.

Hon. John Briceño – PUP Leader

The uncontested convention itself got underway at 1:30 p.m. after the airing of curated videos of the Father of the Nation, George Price, and past PUP leader, Hon. Said Musa. Thereafter, the most recent previous PUP leader, Hon. Francis Fonseca, delivered the welcome address. Fonseca expressed both pride in the accomplishments of the party thus far and confidence in the future with party leader, Hon. John Briceño at the helm. Referencing their time in office since November 12, 2020, Fonseca outlined, “No excuses, no complaints, just hard work and solutions each and every day, for and on behalf of the Belizean people. From economic crisis to economic boom; from record unemployment to record employment; from tourism lockdown to tourism rebound. From agricultural stagnation to agricultural growth. From education failure to education transformation. From health crisis to NHI for all Belizeans, and from plywood shacks to concrete family homes for the people of Belize. From land for the UDP to land for all Belizeans under Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde. And I could go on and on and on.”

The slogan for the party is “Right pan track” and “Vamos bien” in Spanish, centered on the affirmation that while much has been accomplished under Plan Belize, a lot remains to be done. “We have just gotten started,” declared Fonseca. He continued, “Prime Minister Briceño has blown the bugle … and on March 12th, with the grace of God and the support of the Belizean people, the work will continue …”

The event then proceeded with a roll call of delegates and standard bearers for all 31 divisions. Many blared individualized standard bearer songs. Dr. Osmond Martinez for Toledo East reported that residents from Machakilha had risen at 2:00 a.m. to make it to the city to support party leader Briceño. Dangriga’s Dr. Louis Zabaneh danced with his crowd; Florencio Marin, Jr. declared that Corozal Southeast “has never gone red and never will;” newcomer Devin Daly remarked that it is time to take back the Collet Division; Rodwell Ferguson reported that they had brought in a thousand people or 1/10th of the Stann Creek West Division; and Lake Independence’s Cordel Hyde emphasized, “yoh sih dis right ya? I da nothing without dehn people right ya. When you sih dehn, you sih me; and when you sih me, you sih dehn. I give dehn everything weh I got, and dehn give me everything weh dehn have.” The message from Kareem Musa for Caribbean Shores included a comparison that “while they [the UDP] grieve for Belize, we lead for Belize!” Belmopan’s Oscar Mira announced, “and if they bring one, we will beat that one and if they bring two, we will beat them on the double!”

After the roll call, three resolutions were passed, including the endorsement of the 31 PUP standard bearers; the endorsement of Plan Belize; and the endorsement of Briceño as party leader along with his National Executive. Thereafter, the National Executive was sworn in, and then Briceño delivered his address—an acceptance speech to continue the work of the PUP as party leader. He said it comes “just as we are hitting our stride. It comes after one of the darkest periods in our nation when all hope was lost … It was the PUP who brought us back to the light, and we did this together.” Briceño thanked everyone who trusted in the PUP and who supported Plan Belize.

Hon. Henry Usher – Chairman, PUP

Speaking of the energy and enthusiasm their supporters displayed today, PUP chairman Henry Usher, who is also the standard bearer for the Fort George division, told Amandala at the conclusion of the event that “the people support us, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. You’re seeing that support countrywide. You’re seeing the work that we have done. You’re seeing the rollout of Plan Belize really bear fruit in terms of the development of our country, in terms of the improvement in the lives of our citizens.”

Hon. Cordel Hyde – Deputy Leader, PUP

Deputy PUP leader Hyde described the convention as an event to energize their base and get people excited about the elections so that they would leave the Civic to go out and work as hard as they can to ensure the party wins on March 12th. Speaking about the work that remains, Hyde noted, “wi di goh carrek, but wi noh di deh yet.” He commented that the party has done a lot of good things, but they need to ensure that the people who have not benefitted from all the services are also reached.

The party will present its manifesto, Plan Belize 2.0, on February 27th at a rally in Cayo. There will also be regional rallies and additional rallies in Belmopan and San Pedro. The final rally is set to be held on March 9th.