Borders reopen on Feb 7, ONLY for fully vaxxed 

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022 — After several postponements of the reopening of the country’s land borders, which was first set to take place in the first week of January, before being postponed to February 1, the Government has now set February 7, next Monday, as the tentative date for the reopening. Today, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard, gave the media details on the reopening and announced that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to cross the land borders into Mexico and Guatemala.

“Certain things are being added to the SI: one, that the border will open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Belizeans exiting the border must be fully vaccinated. It will be open for only fully vaccinated persons at this point in time. Upon re-entry to Belize, once you are less than 24 hours, there will be no need for you to test, but there will be information provided to those persons by the health personnel in case there are any symptoms. Thereafter they will then be required to go and do their test. But once you are overnight, or more than 24 hours, then you must be required to test at the border points,” Minister Bernard outlined.

The cost of each test will be $100, and these will be administered by the private entities in place at the border crossing. The high price of the Antigen Rapid tests, however, may rub Belizean travelers the wrong way. When asked about the possibility of public disapproval of this requirement, Minister Bernard said that the reopening of the borders will require that these restrictions be put in place.

“We are saying to you, if you want to go travel over to Mexico or Guatemala or whereever you choose to go, that’s your choice, your personal choice. This issue, though, when you come back, you have to pay that fee. I think that’s far from the point, the point is that we are opening our border but we have to have certain restrictions,” Minister Bernard said.

The Ministry is hoping for a smooth transition, and Minister Bernard does not think the number of locals who will cross the northern border will be as high as was seen on past occasions prior to the pandemic. Notably, all regulations, COVID-19 and otherwise, remain in place at the customs and immigration section of the border crossing.

At this time, various self-testing solutions are available worldwide. In Belize, a way has not yet been found to properly implement self-testing as a part of our monitoring of the spread of the disease while ensuring surveillance is not affected. Minister Bernard said that they will continue to have that conversation next week, but for now, those going across the border will have to use the testing facilities available at the border crossings.

In contrast, persons entering the country through the Philip Goldson International Airport are allowed to bring a recent COVID-19 test from their home country for clearance. In the case of the land borders, all persons, Belizean and tourists, will have to be administered the test on the Belize side of the border, and pay the $100 fee.

“We want to ensure the safety of our citizens, people that are coming are free from COVID-19 and if you are a tourist and you tested positive then you need to return to the country where you came from,” explained Bernard.

Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, the Deputy Manager of the Central Health Region, explained the reasoning for testing after the 24-hour window:

“If you are obviously ill, we would like you to say to us that I have a fever, I feel unwell, because the whole entire purpose is for us to detect early and isolate persons early and get treatment early if you are unwell. With regards to the 24 hours, remember that in Health we do surveillance, so the incubation period of this virus is anywhere from 1 to 14 days, right, so you can be exposed and on day 13 you start with symptoms, most commonly it is before 5 days. And the reason we’ve done the 24 hours is it’s a true surveillance, trying to pick up cases. We are not saying that you got it from Mexico. We are not saying,’ ohh its what you did over there’, but we want to pick it up, isolate you early so that we can contain the spread in the country,” Dr. Diaz-Musa said.

Belizean nationals who test positive at the border and are not in private transportation will have to hire a gold standard vehicle to take them home, where they will need to isolate for up to 10 days.

During an interview, this week Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler outlined the importance of the reopening of the land borders to the tourism sector.

“The land borders, or traffic through the borders, is important for us. It represents almost 20% of the overnight arrivals, and so it is long-awaited. We have opened like kinda-kinda, we say we’re partially opened for tourists, but even though we’re opened, the borders are closed on 12 o’clock on the weekends, when a lot of people travel, so it is important that we open up. We have to continue to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that we do so with the necessary protocols so that our people can be safe,” Minister Mahler said.

Today, in an exclusive interview with AMANDALA, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico, H.E. Oscar Arnold, noted that Mexico has been one of the countries with very limited restrictions as it relates to presenting proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests. He informed us, however, that a strong emphasis is being placed on prevention measures.

“Mexico was one of the countries that did not close down its port of entry, and so their land borders, as well as their airports, remained open throughout the pandemic, so they don’t have any restrictions. For example, you can fly to Mexico, you can cross the border and you don’t need to present any PCR or rapid test. They do, however, observe social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitizing, as well as taking an individual’s temperature before they enter any building or business establishment, so those basically are what Belizeans will see or will have to look out for,” Ambassador Arnold said.

He outlined that a four-color monitoring system is in place in Mexico, with each tier determining the level of activity that is allowed. At this time, he said that the state of Quintana Roo is currently in the yellow stage, which means activities have resumed under strict precautions.

“They have a color system. Depending on the color system that they are under, for example, red is high contagious, then there is orange, and then there is yellow, and then there is green. Depending on the color that the state or the municipality might be under at that time, that will tell you the percentage of people that will be allowed to be inside businesses at any given time, for example a restaurant. So you may have 30%, then 50%, then 60 %, and that sort of thing. I believe Quintana Roo right now should be yellow,” he said.

He shared that the COVID-19 numbers in the various states are monitored weekly and changes are made to their classification under the color system if needs be. He also noted that typically persons are not required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to enter public buildings, but there have been some instances where he was asked to be swabbed when entering specific buildings on specific occasions.

“I’ve been to some meetings here in Mexico City in certain private buildings, and for certain meetings, you would take a rapid test while entering or while going into the meeting and just wait for your result. But that is not something that is widespread, that was more in individual cases depending on the type of meeting that I was going to so, no mandates, no requirement to present your vaccination card … However, we will be monitoring on the ground the traffic through the border points or the border entries, and we believe if there are any changes, they will advise us, and we will then advise the authorities back home,” he further explained.

It’s been almost two years since the closure of the land borders, with a partial reopening for tourists occurring last year. Businesses and individuals on both sides have experienced severe economic impacts as a result of the closure, with some businesses on the Mexican side closing their doors, due to the lack of business from Belizean patrons. Ambassador Arnold said Quintana Roo has been waiting and is ready for the reopening.

“Especially the border towns, like Quintana Roo, they are ready. They’ve been wanting this for some time, because obviously, the economic activity has severely impacted with the border closure. I think prior to COVID in 2019, some statistics showed that we have about 30,000 Belizeans who cross the border to go into Mexico for either leisure, for vacation, for medical treatment for school, all sorts of stuff, and that stop. I believe in the bordering cities in Quintana Roo, some business had actually shuttered their windows and their doors because they just could not simply keep up. And so the economic activity that they are expecting will be well received, obviously back home depending on whom you speak to, they will say ‘you know what, it’s bad, because we will be losing business that will take flight and go across the border, but it goes both ways, because there are some Mexicans and some tourists who would want to come and experience and see what we have here to offer,” Ambassador Arnold further said.

While much interest is being placed on the northern crossing, the western land border that is shared with Guatemala will also be reopened for those of the general public who are vaccinated.

“At the end of the day, especially, for now, I tell Belizeans, I tell my family and friends, it’s a personal choice. Not because the borders are opened means that you want to come and see what’s going on over on the other side. But you have to put your own personal health and family health and decide what you want to do. I would advise anyone to wear their mask, to sanitize to do social distancing and try to limit the amount of contact that they have if they do want to cross the border,” Ambassador Arnold said.