Brazen Midtown robbers caught on camera

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 1, 2018– Yesterday, October 31, a video surfaced on Facebook of two men robbing Midtown Restaurant, which is located on Newtown Barracks. In the video, the men were brandishing guns. One of them jumped over the counter to terrorize one of the employees before they both escaped out the front door.

According to police, they received the call concerning the robbery about 5:30 p.m., shortly after it had occurred. After interviewing several people, the police learned that the robbers had entered the restaurant posing as patrons.

After entering the restaurant, the men, whom the police described as being dark-skinned, suddenly pulled out their weapons and proceeded to rob one of the managers. They stole jewelry, cash, and cell phones, which together had a value of $24,900.

The robbers escaped, but they may not be on the loose for long, because the police have a lead and are currently trying to locate “a person of interest.” Fortunately, no one was physically injured during the incident in the restaurant, which was mostly empty at the time the robbers came in.